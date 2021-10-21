List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Sales Auction Company Holds 12th Annual Fall Auction

Thu October 21, 2021 - Northeast Edition #22
CEG


Sales Auction Company held its 12th Annual Fall Auction Oct. 1 and 2, 2021, in Windsor Locks, Conn.

The auction featured a virtual timed auction of 980 lots. Large crowds gathered on site on Oct. 2 at 55 King Spring Rd., to bid on 390 lots. There were more than 700 registered bidders on site and more than 1,200 bidders online using Proxibid, allowing people off site to bid alongside those in person.

Some of the big ticket items included a 2021 Bobcat T870 skid steer that sold for $84,000 and a 2020 John Deere 75G hydraulic excavator that sold for $87,500. Selling a wide variety of parts, equipment, vehicles and heavy machinery, this year's auction brought in a total sale of $7.6 million. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14

The Oct. 2 onsite auction featured 390 lots held at Sales Auction Company in Windsor Locks, Conn.
Auction attendees gather as the Sales Auction Company truck moves along the expansive selection of excavators.
Ben Moreira of Cardi Corp. in Warwick, R.I., checks out the detailed auction catalog in front of a 2003 Kobelco SK290LC hydraulic excavator.
Father and son, Ron (R) and Jake Comarella of Union, Conn., check out a 2004 Volvo EC290BLC hydraulic excavator.
Sales Auction Company office staff is ready to assist attendees as they arrive. (L-R): Ashley McMann, Shelley Sales, Liz Roman and Charlotte Cobb.
Father and Son, Archie and Archie Clark of AS Clark and Sons located in West Dummerston, Vt., test out a 2006 Volvo EW180B rubber-tire excavator.
Ed Frazier of Wilbraham, Mass., checks out the wide variety of trucks and vans available, including this 2003 Sterling S/A dump truck with a 10-ft. Monroe power angle snowplow.
Ringman, Richard Smith, of Goldsboro, N.C., watches bids as the auction moves through items like a Werk Brau frost tooth and John Deere HH50 hydraulic breaker.
Attendees check out a 1986 John Deere 570A motor grader.
Kirk Chellstorp of Full Spectrum Industrial Coating in Stafford Spring, Conn., stands in front of a 2007 Komatsu WA450-1 wheel loader.
(L-R): Arturo Castillo, Ruffino Castillo and Carlos Garcia of A&J Contracting stand in front of a 2003 Volvo EC160BL hydraulic excavator.
Carlos Garcia of A&J Contracting tests a 2006 Komatsu PC160LC-7 hydraulic excavator.
Al Julian (L) and Rich Julian of Julian’s Auto in Newburgh, N.Y., consider bidding on this 2008 Caterpillar 930H wheel loader.
Stefania (L) and Nick Mancini of NJR Construction in Torrington, Conn., with a 2008 Caterpillar 980H wheel loader.




Today's top stories

Manhattan Construction Earns AGC Award for $1.1B Globe Life Stadium Project

Proposed Rollback of NEPA Reforms Conflicts With Biden's Infrastructure Goals

Case to Host Live Virtual Event on Machine Control for Dozers, Motor Graders

New Holland Construction Introduces B75D Economy Class Loader Backhoe

Integration of Topcon 3D-MC With Volvo Active Control Raises Bar in Excavation Precision

LeeBoy Signs Three Dealers in Virginia

NCDOT to Widen, Raise I-95 Through Lumberton to Prevent Floods

Is Your Equipment Fleet Ready for Winter?



 

Read more about...

Auctions Connecticut Sales Auction Company LLC






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo