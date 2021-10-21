Sales Auction Company held its 12th Annual Fall Auction Oct. 1 and 2, 2021, in Windsor Locks, Conn.

The auction featured a virtual timed auction of 980 lots. Large crowds gathered on site on Oct. 2 at 55 King Spring Rd., to bid on 390 lots. There were more than 700 registered bidders on site and more than 1,200 bidders online using Proxibid, allowing people off site to bid alongside those in person.

Some of the big ticket items included a 2021 Bobcat T870 skid steer that sold for $84,000 and a 2020 John Deere 75G hydraulic excavator that sold for $87,500. Selling a wide variety of parts, equipment, vehicles and heavy machinery, this year's auction brought in a total sale of $7.6 million. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

