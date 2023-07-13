List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Sales Auction Company Holds Retirement Auction in Connecticut

    Thu July 13, 2023 - Northeast Edition #15
    Sheila Capetta – CEG CORRESPONDENT


    Sales Auction Company was onsite June 28, 2023, at Milton C. Beebe & Sons Inc., located at 12 Beebe Lane in Storrs, Conn., to conduct a retirement and closing sale.

    Since 1947, founder Milton and wife Doris and their sons, Ron and Wesley, daughter, Natalie, and family have supported the community and state, from services offering foundation excavation and expanding to large-scale site work contracting. In the early 2000s, Ron Beebe became president, and Natalie Jurkovics became vice president, making them co-owners.

    "I have known Ron for several years, and we have grown to be awesome friends," said Sam Sales of Sales Auction Company. "It is truly an honor to be here today to sell this gear. This is the best stuff in today's market."

    "We have had the most amazing employees," said Ron Beebe's daughter, Karen Beebe. "Some of them have been here most of their lives."

    The company, at its largest, had more than 100 employees.

    The auction offered more than 2, 500 lots and had 590 registered bidders onsite and 970 registered online, with total sales of more than $7 million from the auction. The 2021 Caterpillar 330 excavator was the biggest ticket item, which sold for $290,000. A 2017 Caterpillar D6T XW dozer sold for $282,000, a 2021 Kenworth T880 triaxle tractor sold for $220,000, and a 2021 Kenworth T880 triaxle dump truck sold for $193,000. CEG

    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14
    Photo: 1/14

    Aerial view of Milton C. Beebe & Sons Inc. during the company’s retirement and closing sale conducted by Sales Auction Company. (CEG photo)
    Attending the auction is Joshua Suchocki of Suchocki and Son Inc., located in Old Lyme, Conn. (CEG photo)
    Some of the Beebe family (L-R) are Ryan Ferrell, Reagan Ferrell, Tammy Ferrell, Jason Ferrell, Ron Beebe, Karen Beebe and Chris Higgins. (CEG photo)
    Long time employees of Milton C. Beebe & Sons Inc. (L-R) are Tony Kasacek, employee for 23 years; Matt Allen, mechanic for 10 years; and Jon Knowlton, truck driver for 21 years. (CEG photo)
    Of Milton C. Beebe & Sons (L-R) are Linda Lemire, project manager for four years; Natalie Jurkovics, co-owner, vice president and EEO officer; and Angie Duval. (CEG photo)
    Long-time employee of Milton C. Beebe & Sons is Gregg Corcoran, head mechanic and maintenance supervisor for 45 years. (CEG photo)
    Ron Beebe, owner and president of Milton C. Beebe & Sons Inc., stands in front of a 2021 Kenworth T880 triaxle dump truck, which sold for $193,000. (CEG photo)
    Various crushers and compactors went on the auction block. (CEG photo)
    Bryan Wickson of Equipment Exchange, located in Windham, N.H., with the 2020 Caterpillar 336 Next Gen hydraulic excavator. (CEG photo)
    A wide variety of mini-excavators and crawler dozers went up for bid. (CEG photo)
    Kevin Samoskevich of KMS Company in Shelton, Conn., attended his first Sales Auction Company auction. (CEG photo)
    Caterpillar wheel loaders are ready to go up for bid. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Jeff Abele with son, Reece Abele, and Greg Gainor of Abele Tractor & Equipment of Albany, N.Y., stand in front of a 1962 Mack B61 T/A water truck. (CEG photo)
    Bidders make their way from lot to lot following the auction truck. (CEG photo)




