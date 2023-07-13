Sales Auction Company was onsite June 28, 2023, at Milton C. Beebe & Sons Inc., located at 12 Beebe Lane in Storrs, Conn., to conduct a retirement and closing sale.

Since 1947, founder Milton and wife Doris and their sons, Ron and Wesley, daughter, Natalie, and family have supported the community and state, from services offering foundation excavation and expanding to large-scale site work contracting. In the early 2000s, Ron Beebe became president, and Natalie Jurkovics became vice president, making them co-owners.

"I have known Ron for several years, and we have grown to be awesome friends," said Sam Sales of Sales Auction Company. "It is truly an honor to be here today to sell this gear. This is the best stuff in today's market."

"We have had the most amazing employees," said Ron Beebe's daughter, Karen Beebe. "Some of them have been here most of their lives."

The company, at its largest, had more than 100 employees.

The auction offered more than 2, 500 lots and had 590 registered bidders onsite and 970 registered online, with total sales of more than $7 million from the auction. The 2021 Caterpillar 330 excavator was the biggest ticket item, which sold for $290,000. A 2017 Caterpillar D6T XW dozer sold for $282,000, a 2021 Kenworth T880 triaxle tractor sold for $220,000, and a 2021 Kenworth T880 triaxle dump truck sold for $193,000. CEG

