Volvo Trucks North America has launched sales for its new VNR regional hauler, offering advanced safety, fuel efficiency, and connectivity features. The VNR, with 90% redesigned components, boasts improved aerodynamics and safety innovations. It aims to meet the demands of urban and regional delivery operations. The truck is currently available for order at Volvo dealerships in the US and Canada, with production set to begin in February 2026.

Volvo photo The full range of all-new Volvo VNR configurations are now available for order at Volvo Trucks dealerships across North America.

Volvo Trucks North America officially opened orders for the all-new Volvo VNR, a Class 8 truck designed for regional and urban haul.

The new VNR delivers greater fuel efficiency, safety and connectivity compared to the previous model. The truck is now available for order at Volvo Trucks dealerships across the United States and Canada, with production on track to begin in February 2026 at the New River Valley Plant in Virginia.

The new Volvo VNR features a 90 percent redesign compared to the previous generation and delivers up to 7.5 percent improved fuel economy through enhanced aerodynamics, advanced powertrain features and idle-shutdown systems, according to Volvo. It also incorporates safety innovations including integrated side curtain airbags, making it the safest regional truck ever produced by Volvo Trucks North America.

"The street smart VNR is a true workhorse, designed specifically for the demanding nature of regional and urban delivery where tight corners, traffic and safety risks and fuel costs matter more than ever," said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. "With this model, we are raising the bar on safety, delivering measurable fuel savings and giving fleets real choices to match their routing needs. We are excited to open the order books and start getting trucks slotted for production."

The all-new Volvo VNR was first announced in March 2025 and was engineered for the unique demands of regional haul applications with a tighter turning radius for navigating congested urban routes, while maintaining the versatility to perform longer haul operations when called upon. The truck will be built at Volvo Trucks' New River Valley Assembly Operations in Dublin, Va., the largest Volvo Trucks manufacturing facility in the United States, which also produces the all-new Volvo VNL.

Regional Haul On Rise

According to the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE), nearly 45 percent of Class 8 tractors produced today are day cabs, and a high percentage of those are used in regional haul operations. Regional and urban haul segments are growing in importance due to rising e-commerce demand, tight delivery windows and increasing regulations in urban areas.

Connectivity, Driver Experience

Connectivity is at the core of the all-new Volvo VNR. Fleets gain real-time insights through the Volvo Connect portal and drivers can access vehicle data remotely via the My Truck app. Inside, drivers benefit from an ergonomically designed interior, upgraded sleeper options and intuitive controls that improve safety and productivity on the road.

Configurable for Every Operation

To maximize versatility, the all-new Volvo VNR is available in a wide range of configurations, including 4x2, 6x2, and 6x4 tractors, as well as straight trucks with multiple body types. Fleets can further customize their VNR trucks through Volvo's new configurator, selecting the cab model, trim level and technology and driver amenity packages.

