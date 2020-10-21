David Zachry, CEO of San Antonio, Texas-based Zachry Corp. and a long-time volunteer leader in the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA), is the 2020 recipient of the organization's highest honor — the "ARTBA Award."

It was presented Oct. 20 during a special ceremony at ARTBA's national convention.

Established in 1960, the ARTBA Award recognizes individuals for outstanding contributions that have advanced the broad goals of the association. Recipients have included more than 25 U.S. senators or representatives, two U.S. secretaries of transportation, several governors, and dozens of top leaders and executives from government and the private sector of the transportation construction industry.

Zachry is being recognized for more than 30 years of professional success at Zachry Corp. and for his ARTBA volunteer leadership service as a two-term (2015-17) chairman, senior vice chairman, first vice chairman, vice chairman at large and vice chairman of the Transportation Development Foundation.

Zachry helped develop and advance an innovative revenue and tax reform package aimed at increasing federal transportation infrastructure investment by providing long-term stability for the Highway Trust Fund (HTF). The HTF is the source, on average, of more than 50 percent of highway and bridge capital investments made by state governments annually.

He launched the Safety Certification for Transportation Project Professionals (SCTPP) — the construction industry's only internationally-accredited safety program. The SCTPP seeks to significantly reduce the number of safety incidents that occur in and around U.S. transportation project sites. Nearly 500 industry professionals have earned the certification credential since its late 2016 launch.

Zachry also played a major role in moving the ARTBA Women Leaders Council strategic plan forward.

