Sanco Equipment and Diamond Mowers hosted an inaugural Diamond Demo Days event on May 10 to 11. The event was held at Traxler's Hunting Preserve at 37699 Hunting Preserve Lane in Le Center, Minn.

Customers were invited to come and experience Diamond Mowers' brush cutter, disc mulcher and drum mulcher attachments firsthand, as well as learn their uses from industry experts. Free lunch and giveaways were provided.

The first Diamond Demo Days had great weather and a great turnout. Those who attended the event were friendly and enthusiastic about the products they demoed. Diamond Demo Days was a great success, and planning is under way for the next one in 2024.

For more information, visit sancoequipment.com and diamondmowers.com.

