    VIDEO: Sanco, Diamond Team Up for Inaugural Demo Days in Minn.

    Tue June 06, 2023 - Midwest Edition #12
    CEG


    Sanco Equipment and Diamond Mowers hosted an inaugural Diamond Demo Days event on May 10 to 11. The event was held at Traxler's Hunting Preserve at 37699 Hunting Preserve Lane in Le Center, Minn.

    Customers were invited to come and experience Diamond Mowers' brush cutter, disc mulcher and drum mulcher attachments firsthand, as well as learn their uses from industry experts. Free lunch and giveaways were provided.

    The first Diamond Demo Days had great weather and a great turnout. Those who attended the event were friendly and enthusiastic about the products they demoed. Diamond Demo Days was a great success, and planning is under way for the next one in 2024.

    For more information, visit sancoequipment.com and diamondmowers.com. CEG

    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9

    (L-R) are Dacotah Buum, sales operation lead; Dan Stachel, executive vice president; and Chris Hanson, application engineer, all of Diamond Mowers. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Derrick Lamotte, operator of Adam Bishop Tilling, Blooming Prairie, Minn.; Adam Bishop, owner of Adam Bishop Tilling; and Tim Audette, Sanco outside sales, Rochester, Minn., with a Diamond 60-in. drum mulcher on a Bobcat T770. Bishop said they purchased a Diamond disc mulcher and brush cutter. He brought his team out for some training from the experts. (CEG photo)
    Brian Santarsiero (L), owner of Sanco Equipment, and Joe Graham, Sanco sales manager, set up for demo day by making sure this 60-in. Diamond drum mulcher and Bobcat T770 are ready. “We had a great turnout and the rain held off, so this was a big success,” said Graham. (CEG photo)
    Sanco Equipment and Diamond Mowers hosted the inaugural Diamond Demo Days event on May 10 to 11. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Travis Urban, equipment trainer of Diamond Mowers in Sioux Falls, S.D.; Kory Fasnacht, landowner; and Chris Roemhildt, Sanco outside sales, Mankato, Minn., with this Diamond 30-in. drum mulcher on a Bobcat E60 excavator. (CEG photo)
    This Bobcat E360 mini-excavator made short work of clearing brush using Diamond’s 30-in. DC drum mulcher. (CEG photo)
    A T770 Bobcat CTL demonstrates this Diamond 72-in. Brush Cutter Pro. (CEG photo)
    Matt Greibrok, vice president of business development, Sanco Equipment, grills food for customers and employees at Sanco’s inaugural Diamond Demo Days event. (CEG photo)
    Sanco’s inaugural Diamond Days Demo was held at Traxler’s Hunting Preserve, 37699 Hunting Preserve Ln, Le Center, MN. Jeff Traxler is the owner. (CEG photo)




