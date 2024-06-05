Sanco Equipment hosted its annual Diamond Demo Days event on May 15 at Traxler's Hunting Preserve in Le Center, Minn. More than 100 people came from across the state.

Attendees were invited to see Diamond Mowers' attachments, including the brush cutter, disc mulcher and drum mulcher, paired with Bobcat equipment. Representatives of Sanco Equipment, Diamond Mowers and other vendors were on hand to answer questions and present information.

Guests were treated to lunch and eligible for free giveaways.

For more information, visit sancoequipment.com. CEG

