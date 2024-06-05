List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    VIDEO: Sanco Equipment Presents Annual Diamond Demo Days

    Wed June 05, 2024 - Midwest Edition #12
    CEG/Sanco/Diamond Mowers


    Sanco Equipment hosted its annual Diamond Demo Days event on May 15 at Traxler's Hunting Preserve in Le Center, Minn. More than 100 people came from across the state.

    Attendees were invited to see Diamond Mowers' attachments, including the brush cutter, disc mulcher and drum mulcher, paired with Bobcat equipment. Representatives of Sanco Equipment, Diamond Mowers and other vendors were on hand to answer questions and present information.

    Guests were treated to lunch and eligible for free giveaways.

    For more information, visit sancoequipment.com. CEG

    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12

    (L-R): Sanco Equipment’s Andrew Sperle, marketing specialist; Matt Greibrok, vice president of business development; Brian Santarsiero, president and CEO; and Joe Graham, sales and rental manager, are ready to welcome everyone to the annual Diamond Mowers’ demo days event. (CEG photo)
    John Bostwick, regional sales manager of XCMG, was at the demo event. Sanco is one of XCMG’s newest dealers in North America. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Trevor Wiles, assistant sales manager of Sanco; Jeff Martin, Sanco Enterprises CFO; John Bostwick, regional sales manager of XCMG; and Brian Santarsiero, vice president and CEO of Sanco Equipment. (Photo courtesy of Sanco Equipment )
    Matt Nelson, director of development of Diamond Mowers, explains what this Diamond Mowers’ EX 6 – 14 MT Disc Mulcher Pro X – 36-in. (FBE) can do. (Photo courtesy of Diamond Mowers )
    Paul Schreurs, regional manager of Diamond Mowers, gives some tips to Houston County workers with their Bobcat E145 and newly purchased Diamond Mowers’ EX 6 – 14 MT Disc Mulcher Pro X – 36-in. (FBE). (Photo courtesy of Diamond Mowers)
    Brett Hart (L), marketing manager of KAGE Innovation, Oceola, Wis., and Carter Behnken, Sanco mobile service technician, Rochester, Minn., with the KAGE Snowfire system with Extreme kit with floating skids. (CEG photo)
    This Bobcat S770 skid steer was ready to demonstrate this Diamond Mowers SK Miller stump grinder (DMG). (CEG photo)
    A Bobcat T66 with Dirty Graphics skin and a Diamond Mowers’ SK Drum Mulcher Pro — 50-in. (FDS) wowed the crowd with its power to cut through the thickest of brush. (CEG photo)
    An XCMG XE55U excavator demonstrates how the Diamond Mowers EX 4.5 — 10 MT Drum Mulcher DC Pro X — 30-in. (FDE) is used in land clearing. (CEG photo)
    Chris Roemhildt (L), outside sales, Sanco Equipment, congratulates Chris Lenz, winner of the two-day hunt package giveaway and owner of Lenz Lawn Care, Waseca, Minn. (Photo courtesy of Sanco Equipment )
    One of the five stations for hands-on equipment demonstrations at Diamond Demo Days 2024. (Photo courtesy of Sanco Equipment )
    It was a beautiful day for Diamond Demo Days at Traxler’s Hunting Preserve in Le Center, Minn. (Photo courtesy of Sanco Equipment )




    Today's top stories

    New Beginning in South, Southwest Philly

    University of Michigan Builds $165M Hadley Center

    JCB Breaks Ground On $500M North American Factory

    Clean Energy Programs Need Long Look at Infrastructure, Regulation, Logistics

    Ardent Co. Brings Safety Improvements Along MD 500

    Illinois LICA Hosts Free Drainage Workshop Focused On Water Quality

    Work Is Progressing On Highway Interchange in Taunton, Mass.

    Contractors Association of Will and Grundy Counties Announces Its 2024 Scholarships Winners



     

    Read more about...

    Attachments Bobcat Diamond Mowers Events Minnesota Sanco Equipment






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA