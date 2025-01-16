Sandvik introduces the UJ313 wheeled jaw crusher, designed for quarrying and recycling. With advanced electric drive, easy setup, and safety features, it offers enhanced productivity, reliability, and sustainability. Positive feedback from users highlights its efficiency and performance. Available in North America and Europe.

Sandvik Mobile Crushers and Screens has introduced the UJ313, the latest addition to its line of heavy-duty wheeled crushers. This fully electric unit underscores the company's commitment to eco-efficient rock processing.

Versatile Solution for Quarrying, Recycling

Positioned as a versatile solution for both quarrying and recycling applications, the UJ313 is designed to meet the diverse needs of these sectors. Its innovative design not only enhances operational efficiency but also ensures adaptability to various working conditions.

New Features for Enhanced Productivity, Reliability

With a host of new features, the UJ313 is poised to enhance productivity and reliability in the market, making it an indispensable asset for modern operations, the manufacturer said.

It is fully assembled on a single trailer frame, mounted on a triple axle bogie for easy transport and operational readiness. At its core is the Sandvik CJ211 jaw crusher, renowned for its exceptional reliability and high performance with minimal downtime.

Equipped with an advanced electric drive system, the UJ313 includes essential components such as all motors, starters, soft start for the crusher and frequency drive, all seamlessly controlled by a user-friendly UL/CE electrical control panel.

This innovative design allows for flexible running conditions, whether from an independent genset or the mains grid, optimizing running costs.

Ease of setup is a key feature of the UJ313, with a hydraulic self-locking feed hopper and onboard powerpack for quick, safe and easy machine setup.

The three-way diverter chute below the grizzly and a natural fines conveyor offers onsite flexibility, maximizing capacities and the production of sellable products. Additionally, motorized pulleys on the conveyors reduce the need for oil changes, decreasing service and maintenance time and creating a safer work environment.

The large chamber opening of 43 by 27 in. allows for unrestricted material flow, enhancing the processing capabilities of the unit.

Safety remains a top priority. Hydraulic service platforms on both sides of the crusher allow for safe and stable access to the unit, reducing time spent on servicing and maintenance, and ensuring a safer working environment.

Designed With Future in Mind

The UJ313 is designed with the future in mind, focusing on sustainability, productivity and reliability. Its electric power source and innovative features make it an ideal solution for the quarrying and recycling markets, offering significant benefits such as reduced operating costs, lower carbon emissions and enhanced safety.

Sandvik Mobiles distributor, Diesel Machinery Inc. (DMI), reported that its customer hasn't looked back since introducing the UJ313 into its operations.

Working in a closed-circuit plant alongside a screen and then feeding a cone crusher, the UJ313 has "really performed well," said Nick Wallin, Crushing and Screening Specialist at DMI with similar comments coming from the customer.

"The machine is well laid out and the operators have found nothing they dislike about the machine. It is quick and easy to adjust the CSS, and the big reduction capability is a huge benefit to them."

The UJ313 is available to order now in North America, Canada and selected markets in Europe.

