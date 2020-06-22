SC&RA Presents 2020 Crane & Rigging Safety Awards

The Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association announced its 2020 Crane & Rigging Safety Awards, recognizing a number of individuals and companies for exemplary safety operations.

Fourteen SC&RA member companies received a Crane & Rigging Zero Accidents Award for having no recordable accidents. They are:

Twenty-eight SC&RA member companies received Crane & Rigging Safety Awards due to their superior safety records, achieving an incident rate of 1.6 or less, Workers' Compensation Modification Rate of 1.0 or less, zero (0) fatalities during the current program year and Incident Expenses Frequency Rate of 1.0 or less.

A Crane Rental LLC – Dravosburg, Pa.

Anglemyer Crane Service – Azusa, Calif.

Barnhart – Memphis, Tenn.

Bay Crane Service Inc. – Long Island City, N.Y.

Bollmeier Crane – Marissa, Ill.

Bragg Companies – Long Beach, Calif.

Central Rent-A-Crane Inc. – Hammond, Ind.

Connelly Crane Rental Corp. – Redford, Mich.

Deep South Crane and Rigging LLC – Baton Rouge, La.

Dobson Industrial Inc. – Bay City, Mich.

Edwards Moving & Rigging Inc. – Shelbyville, Ky.

Emmert International – Clackamas, Ore.

ENTREC – Acheson, Alberta, Canada

Gatwood Crane Service Inc. – Arlington Heights, Ill.

Imperial Crane Services Inc. – Bridgeview, Ill.

JJ Curran Crane Company – Detroit, Mich.

JK Crane – Kevil, N.J.

Maxim Crane Works L.P. – Wilder, Ky.

NexGen Crane & Rigging – Hamilton, Miss.

Phoenix Crane Rental – Mableton, Ga.

Sautter Crane Rental Inc. – Philadelphia, Pa.

Southern Industrial Constructors Inc./Southern Crane – Raleigh, N.C.

Stevenson Crane, Rigging & Heavy Haul Inc. – Bolingbrook, Ill.

Taylor Crane & Rigging Inc. – Coffeyville, Kan.

TNT Crane & Rigging Inc. – Houston, Texas

W.O. Grubb Crane Rental Inc. – Richmond, Va.

Waggoner Equipment Rental LLC – Wood River, Ill.

Wilkerson Crane Rental Inc. – Lexana, Kan.

One SC&RA member company earned a Crane & Rigging Safety Improvement Award by reducing its incident rate compared to the previous year's contest entry:

Southern Industrial Constructors Inc./Southern Crane – Raleigh, N.C.

And finally, 76 individuals received Crane Operator Safety Awards. This award is presented to certified crane operators who exhibit exemplary work achievements by accumulating 10,000 consecutive man-hours and, within that time, recording zero incidents or accidents. Winners represent nine separate member companies:

Blue Hat Crane LLC – Kansas City, Kan.: Patrick Radke, Ernest Endsley II, Jack Hoyt, Nick Potter, Earl Ray, Jeffery Stegner

Central Rent-A-Crane Inc. – Hammond, Ind.: Jerry Brown, John Cakora, Patrick Cale, Johnathan Felty, Ramey Michael, Branden Nimtz, Richard Oostman Jr., Jeffrey Rudolph, Paul Singleton, Nathan Smart, Gret Snider, Lawrence Sturgill, Ronald Termini

Connelly Crane Rental Corp. – Redford, Mich.: Roy Armstead, Damian DuRussel, Randy Hayes, Jeff Horn, Bryan Hupcik, Jason King, Chad Meyer, Jeff Schnarr, Scott Shephard, Greg Tome, Tony Weir

Deep South Crane And Rigging LLC – Baton Rouge, La.: John Blankenship, Matthew Broucher, James Dupuy, Jesse Hayes, Trey Nobles, Heath Perimon, Melvin Plunkett, Robert Stephens, Alfred Stewart, Zachary White

ENTREC – Acheson, Alberta, Canada: Matthew Miller, Richard Patrick, Brian Pollock

JJ Curran Crane Company – Detroit, Mich.: Norm Bush, Jake Lopez

Mountain Crane Service – Salt Lake City, Utah: Brent Adams, Riley Allen, Tony Christensen, Jacob Evans, Jens Helquist, Kasey McGee, Matthew Mitchem, Jared Neeley, Ryan Neff, Trent Poulsen, Drew Robinson, Chase Sorochuk, Doug Steinfeldt, Ronald White, Clay Woolsey, Beau Worthen

TNT Crane & Rigging Inc. – Houston, Texas: Darryl Breland, David Bush, Juan Delarosa, Colvin Gaines, Timothy Labishak, Danny Martinez, Gregory Portier, James Prather, Jonathan Rodrigue, Donovan Short, Jeremy St. Pierre, Clint Strother, James Thibodaux, Paul Watkins

Wilkerson Crane Rental Inc. – Lexana, Kan.: Kenny Burk

For more information about the Crane & Rigging Safety Awards, contact Beth O'Quinn, SC&RA senior vice president at boquinn@scranet.org.

