The Steel Erectors Association of America's 48th Convention and Trade Show, previously scheduled for April 2021 in Orlando, Fla., will now take place Oct. 12 to 14, 2021.

The meeting will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton at the entrance to Universal, in Orlando, Fla.

"Escape to Orlando—Adventure Awaits is the theme of this year's meeting. We have enhanced the schedule to pack it with networking opportunities," said Carrie Gulajan, chairman of the convention committee.

The trade show provides erectors and fabricators a chance to see the latest products, services and innovations they need for safer, more productive work site.

"We will have three hours of dedicated trade show time at indoor and outdoor booths, with hands-on presentations from exhibitors for a highly-engaged trade show experience," said Gulajan.

To accommodate social distancing and small group engagement, attendees will be split into two groups. Half will visit indoor booths, while half will visit outdoor booths. Groups will rotate at the mid-point in the schedule, and the live demonstrations will be staggered between two time slots.

Education sessions include a panel discussion with SEAA Project of the Year winners and presentations focused on management topics.

Preceding convention is the Dave Schulz Memorial Golf Tournament, supporting safety, training and education projects. Through this event, SEAA has awarded more than $40,000 in Craft Training grants and for the development of training videos.

The Captain's Choice style tournament will be held on Oct. 12. It is open to members and non-members. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place teams, longest drive, closest to the pin and more. Registration fees include green fee, cart, range balls, lunch, and beverages. Sponsorship opportunities also are available at www.seaa.net/daveschulzgolf.

Companies interested in exhibiting can take advantage of two promotions. The Early Bird Special is for exhibitors that reserve and pay for their booth by May 31. They receive (1) complimentary e-mail blast in SEAA's Convention Products & Services Showcase.

Attendee registration is now open. Registration discounts end Aug. 31 and hotel room block cut off date is Sept. 22.

For more information, visit www.seaa.net/seaa-convention--trade-show.html.

