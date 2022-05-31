On May 1, 2022, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) participated in this year's "Touch-A-Truck" event, hosted by the Junior League of Seattle at Magnuson Park. This event was open to the community and provided a fun, hands-on opportunity for families and children of all ages to explore and interact with many types of vehicles.

Team SDOT was on-hand to showcase a snow plow and a street painting truck, two of the many vehicles the team uses to keep Seattle's public transportation system moving forward. Both vehicles were in high demand, with kids lined up all day for their turn to climb up onto the trucks and experience them first-hand.

These current and future transportation enthusiasts enjoyed honking the horns, trying out radio headsets and seeing the view from the driver's seat of these official service vehicles.

City of Seattle colleagues at Seattle Parks & Recreation and the Seattle Police Department also contributed to the event. Other participating agencies and vendors included the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), King County Metro Transit, the Shoreline Fire Department, First Student Transportation, Recology, Vitalitree, Ridwell, Medical Team International, Salmon Bay Sand and Gravel, Routeline, Snap-On and McKinstry.

