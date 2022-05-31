List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Seattle Department of Transportation Hosts Touch-A-Truck Event

Tue May 31, 2022 - West Edition #12
SDOT


On May 1, 2022, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) participated in this year's "Touch-A-Truck" event, hosted by the Junior League of Seattle at Magnuson Park. This event was open to the community and provided a fun, hands-on opportunity for families and children of all ages to explore and interact with many types of vehicles.

Team SDOT was on-hand to showcase a snow plow and a street painting truck, two of the many vehicles the team uses to keep Seattle's public transportation system moving forward. Both vehicles were in high demand, with kids lined up all day for their turn to climb up onto the trucks and experience them first-hand.

These current and future transportation enthusiasts enjoyed honking the horns, trying out radio headsets and seeing the view from the driver's seat of these official service vehicles.

City of Seattle colleagues at Seattle Parks & Recreation and the Seattle Police Department also contributed to the event. Other participating agencies and vendors included the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), King County Metro Transit, the Shoreline Fire Department, First Student Transportation, Recology, Vitalitree, Ridwell, Medical Team International, Salmon Bay Sand and Gravel, Routeline, Snap-On and McKinstry.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

People were lined up to view the front of the SDOT paint truck while other attendees stepped into the driver’s seat and walked around on the truck. (SDOT photo)
An SDOT team member oversees families exploring the street painting truck during the event. (SDOT photo)
Community members check out a parked SDOT snowplow at the event. (SDOT photo)
Event participants wait to check out SDOT’s two vehicles and speak with the team at the Touch-A-Truck event. (SDOT photo)
Kids and adults gather around a street painting truck at the 2022 Touch-A-Truck community event at Seattle’s Magnuson Park. (SDOT photo)




