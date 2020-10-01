(L-R) are Kevin Athmann, Brenda Jennissen, Bonnie Radjenovich and Marisa and Adam Seifert.

Felling Trailers Inc. conducted its eighth annual online auction of an FT-3 drop deck utility trailer to benefit a non-profit organization: the Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF). A winning bid of $4,650 won the online auction that ended at noon on World Lymphoma Awareness Day, Sept. 15th, 2020.

The bid winner was Adam Seifert of Springfield, Minn.

The Seiferts followed the Trailer for a Cause auctions for a few years and decided this was the year they were going to take part in the auction and place a bid. Adam and his wife Marisa own and operate Seifert Transport, which does contract hauling for Felling Trailers, transporting completed trailers to Felling Trailers dealers throughout the United States.

"We've always thought the yearly Trailer for a Cause event was a wonderful thing and a great way for a company to give back," said Adam Seifert.

Seifert works closely with Felling Trailers' traffic coordinator scheduling loads and asked her to send him the auction information when it was available. He didn't want to miss the opportunity to bid on the trailer.

"When she sent me the auction information, I sent a picture of the trailer to my brother and asked him, what do you think? He laughingly told me, ‘It's a little loud, [with the bright green paint color], but it's a sharp trailer.' It's a beautiful trailer, and the proceeds go to a great cause. We are so happy that we were able to help donate this year to LRF (Lymphoma Research Foundation)," said Seifert.

"When I decided that I was going to bid on the Trailer for a Cause, I set a proxy bid of $4,800," Seifert said." I won the closing bid at $4,650, but when I write my check out, it will be for the $4,800 to be donated to LRF."

A few days after the auction had finished, the Seiferts made the two-hour drive from their home in Springfield, Minn., to Sauk Centre to pick up their FT-3 Trailer for a Cause.

Once at Felling Trailers, the couple met with Felling Trailers owners: Brenda Jennissen and Bonnie Radjenovich. They congratulated the Seiferts on their winning bid and thanked them for their participation and support. A surprise for the Seiferts: they were introduced to the person who inspired the Felling Trailers team members to select the Lymphoma Research Foundation. Felling Trailers' longtime team member and Burkitt's lymphoma cancer survivor, Kevin Athmann who shared a bit of his story.

The 2020 Trailer for a Cause FT-3 utility trailer was painted the signature green color for Burkitt's lymphoma and donned the LRF emblem along with Kevin's Team Warrior name.

Several Felling Trailers' suppliers joined in to support LRF thorough sponsorship of the trailer build, from lighting to tires and paint.

The 2020 Trailer for a Cause sponsors were Trans-Texas, PPG Industries, Dexter, Sealco, Peterson, Industrial Wood and Demco.

Felling Trailers wanted to generate awareness about lymphoma and the research funding and resources that the Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) has to offer those individuals and families it affects. The online auction ran for seven days, from Sept. 9 through Sept. 15 (World Lymphoma Awareness Day), ending with Seifert's winning bid of $4,650. One hundred percent of the $4,650, plus Seifert's remaining proxy bid for a total of $4,800 benefits the Lymphoma Research Foundation.

About Seifert Transport

Seifert Transport is a family-owned trucking company based out of Springfield, Minn., offering step deck transportation services throughout the 48 contiguous states.

About the Lymphoma Research Foundation

The Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) is the nation's largest non-profit organization devoted to funding innovative research and serving the lymphoma community through a comprehensive series of education programs, outreach initiatives, and patient services. To date, LRF has awarded more than $62 million in lymphoma-specific research.

