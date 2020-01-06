--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Seismic Tour Makes First Stop at Best Line Equipment

Mon January 06, 2020 - Northeast Edition #1
CEG



Dynapac made its first stop Dec. 19 on its nationwide "Seismic" tour where it shook the ground at Best Line Equipment in State College, Pa., on its way to ConExpo in Las Vegas in March 2020.

During the event, guests learned about Dynapac's new Seismic technology using the natural frequency between drum and soil to maximize compaction and energy efficiency.

Conventional vibratory compactors deliver a rapid succession of impacts to the soil surface at a frequency that is either pre-set at a high or low amplitude or at a frequency that is adjusted manually.

Dynapac Seismic does it differently. Since the drum and the soil act as one dynamic system, several benefits can be found from the system's natural frequency. At the natural frequency, the drum amplitude is enhanced significantly, since energy is automatically fed to the system at exactly the right time. This, in turn, maximizes the contact force between the drum and the ground, yielding maximized compaction and energy efficiency.

The best compaction parameters guarantee an optimal output. A machine that can determine soil characteristics and then automatically interact with them, will make the world of difference in compaction results. Let the machine feel the soil and cooperate with it.

For more information, visit https://dynapac.com.

Troy Franks, general superintendent of the paving division of Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., used the walk-around time to get a hands-on lesson from the Dynapac representatives.
Troy Franks, general superintendent of the paving division of Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., used the walk-around time to get a hands-on lesson from the Dynapac representatives.

Kevin Harto (L), heavy equipment sales representative of Best Line Equipment, and Sean Engle, dealer sales manager of Dynapac.
Kevin Harto (L), heavy equipment sales representative of Best Line Equipment, and Sean Engle, dealer sales manager of Dynapac.

Anthony Zimmerman (L) and Chris Hornbaker, both product support and parts division team members of Best Line Equipment.
Anthony Zimmerman (L) and Chris Hornbaker, both product support and parts division team members of Best Line Equipment.

(L-R): Todd Brown, field foreman; David Morrison, field technician for the Center for Dirt and Gravel Roads; and Kurt Packer, technician, all of Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc.
(L-R): Todd Brown, field foreman; David Morrison, field technician for the Center for Dirt and Gravel Roads; and Kurt Packer, technician, all of Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc.

Dakota Harpster (L), paving foreman, and Paul Hardy, vice president, both of AMERON Construction.
Dakota Harpster (L), paving foreman, and Paul Hardy, vice president, both of AMERON Construction.

Adam Houseknecht, president of Best Line Equipment, thanks everyone for attending the event during his closing remarks.
Adam Houseknecht, president of Best Line Equipment, thanks everyone for attending the event during his closing remarks.

An abundance of Dynapac equipment was on display during the event.
An abundance of Dynapac equipment was on display during the event.



