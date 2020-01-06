Seismic Tour Makes First Stop at Best Line Equipment

Dynapac made its first stop Dec. 19 on its nationwide "Seismic" tour where it shook the ground at Best Line Equipment in State College, Pa., on its way to ConExpo in Las Vegas in March 2020.

During the event, guests learned about Dynapac's new Seismic technology using the natural frequency between drum and soil to maximize compaction and energy efficiency.

Conventional vibratory compactors deliver a rapid succession of impacts to the soil surface at a frequency that is either pre-set at a high or low amplitude or at a frequency that is adjusted manually.

Dynapac Seismic does it differently. Since the drum and the soil act as one dynamic system, several benefits can be found from the system's natural frequency. At the natural frequency, the drum amplitude is enhanced significantly, since energy is automatically fed to the system at exactly the right time. This, in turn, maximizes the contact force between the drum and the ground, yielding maximized compaction and energy efficiency.

The best compaction parameters guarantee an optimal output. A machine that can determine soil characteristics and then automatically interact with them, will make the world of difference in compaction results. Let the machine feel the soil and cooperate with it.

For more information, visit https://dynapac.com.