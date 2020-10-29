--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Select Crane Sales Appoints Alexandra Casler Northeast Territory Manager

Thu October 29, 2020 - Northeast Edition
Select Crane Sales

Alexandra Casler
Alexandra Casler



Select Crane Sales announced that Alexandra Casler has been hired to lead Select Crane's northeast sales.

In the role of Northeast territory manager, Casler will market new and used cranes as well as bare rentals throughout the Northeast.

Casler has six years of experience in the construction industry. She brings a wealth of knowledge that will be an asset to both Select Crane and its customers, according to the company.

"With a background in the construction industry Alexandra brings a wealth of knowledge to our already rapidly growing company," said Jason MacKenzie, president Select Crane Sales.

For more information, visit selectcrane.com.

