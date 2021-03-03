The LTM 1130-5.1 offers a compact size, 160 ton capacity, 197 ft. main boom and 35 to 62 ft. jib.

Select Crane Sales recently delivered a 2015 Liebherr LTM 1130-5.1 to American Crane in New Hampshire.

The LTM 1130-5.1 offers a compact size, 160 ton capacity, 197 ft. main boom and 35 to 62 ft. jib.

"We chose the LTM 1130 as an upgrade from our 120 ton," said Mike Lesniak of American Crane. "The 160 ton class fit perfectly in our current fleet of 40 ton, 110 ton and 265 ton."

In anticipation of the delivery, American Crane has already been quoting spring projects with the addition of this capacity in mind. It plans to utilize the Liebherr LTM 1130-5.1 for upcoming HVAC upgrade projects where maneuverability will be key.

When asked about the relationship with Select Crane Sales, Lesniak said "This is the second purchase from Select Crane. Both transactions have been exceptionally smooth, from initial contact to crane delivery. The machines were delivered with no surprises, and all our questions or concerns along the way have all been met with nothing but professionalism and knowledge. We are excited to put our LTM-1130 to work and we look forward to our next interaction with Jason and Select Crane Sales."

For more information, visit www.selectcrane.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories