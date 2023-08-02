List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Seppi M. USA Moves to New Facility in West Chester, Ohio

    Wed August 02, 2023 - National Edition
    SEPPI


    Seppi M announced that effective July 1 it has moved to a new facility at 8880 Beckett Rd. in West Chester, Ohio. Seppi M. is an Italian company, specializing in the engineering and manufacturing of mulchers, mowers and crushers for various applications and industries.

    Seppi M announced that effective July 1 it has moved to a new home. The company recently completed moving equipment and staff to the new facility at 8880 Beckett Rd. in West Chester, Ohio.

    The new facility features improved infrastructure for loading and unloading equipment and offers significantly more room for machines and parts. Seppi M will now host customer meetings and dealer training events on the premises.

    Seppi M. is an Italian company, specializing in the engineering and manufacturing of mulchers, mowers and crushers for various applications and industries.

    Since the 1980s Seppi M has been distributed in United States and Canada through a network of distributors.

    Since 2016, the company has operate its own distribution center in Ohio with local sales and support staff, supporting dealers and distributors across North America.

    For more information, visit seppi.com/en-us/.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




