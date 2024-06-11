Photo courtesy of Seppi S7 base is a mulcher designed for tasks that do not require lateral displacement, making it ideal for green areas and general landscape maintenance, and it is also used in irrigation maintenance.

Seppi M's S7 base is a robust mulcher made of S420 steel for orchards, vineyards, green area maintenance and forestry.

With a power range of 50 to 160 hp, it's a true all-rounder for landscape, grassland and irrigation maintenance, according to the manufacturer.

What Makes the Robust S7 Base So Special?

Whether along roadsides, in meadows, or pastures, this innovative mulcher meets the requirements of professionals under various conditions.

Lightweight and compact design: This flail mulcher is suitable for AEBI tractors due to its low weight and close center of gravity to the tractor, making it particularly popular for use on steep slopes.

Practical construction: S7 base is a mulcher designed for tasks that do not require lateral displacement, making it ideal for green areas and general landscape maintenance, and it is also used in irrigation maintenance.

The rotor shaft of the S7 base is equipped with strong SMO or SMW flails, which reliably mulch grass and woody material up to 7 cm in diameter even at high speeds. Due to its robust construction and the spirally arranged flails on the HELIX rotor, forces are distributed particularly evenly, ensuring smooth operation even at speeds of up to 6.2 mph.

Due to its wear-resistant construction, the reversible mulcher classic is not only suitable for landscape, grassland and irrigation maintenance but also for light forestry work. The housing contains hardened counter cutters, which are even interchangeable in the S7 series, ensuring their properties are maintained even under heavy use.

The combined protection device of chains and flaps prevents twigs from getting tangled and protects against stone impact. The newly designed belt housing corresponds to the sturdy construction of forestry equipment and also features deflectors to protect passing plants.

With the optional M-FLAP hood, the shredding degree can be easily adjusted without additional tools. It is available as mechanical or hydraulic if needed.

Like all S7 mulchers, this model is equipped with a stable support roller with reinforced 4D-ROLLER bearings. The 4D bearings guarantee smooth operation on uneven terrain.

The S7 base delivers a perfectly clean cut even at higher working speeds. Its features ensure minimal consumption, and the machine is easy to maintain, the manufacturer said.

Choose from a wide range of working widths — 150, 175, 200, 225, and 250 cm — according to your specific requirements.

For more information, visit seppi.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

