List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Seppi Offers Free Gear With Mini Blade Purchase

    Thu August 10, 2023 - National Edition
    SEPPI


    Seppi's mini blade is the best planer blade for your mulcher, according to the manufacturer. The company's tools offer a precise fit, with no loosening or loss of hammers, sharpened angles and hardened tips.

    For a limited time, buy at least one complete set of mini blade tools for your mulcher at your local dealer, send a picture of your invoice to [email protected] and receive a free kit containing:

    • Seppi knife sharpener
    • Seppi cap
    • Seppi t-shirt (please tell us your size)
    • And possibly some other merchandise while supplies last

    Items will be sent free of charge to your address. Offer is limited to end users in the United States and Canada for purchases through Sept. 30. Limited to one kit per customer. Dealers are not eligible.

    For more information, visit seppi.com.




    Today's top stories

    Equipment Financing On Uptick for Second Half of 2023

    Contractors On Track to Meet First of Two Tight Vermont Project Deadlines

    GVJV Performs Milling, Paving Operation in Los Angeles

    Culture in Construction: Why it Matters, and How to Make it Better

    Amazon Building $120M Project Kuiper Satellite Facility at Florida's Kennedy Space Center

    Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards Name Equip Expo a Finalist

    Trendco USA to Build $43M Nitrile Medical Glove Production Plant in Tuskegee, Ala.

    Gold-Standard Rokbak Excels in Silver State



     

    Read more about...

    SEPPI






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA