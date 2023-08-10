Seppi's mini blade is the best planer blade for your mulcher, according to the manufacturer. The company's tools offer a precise fit, with no loosening or loss of hammers, sharpened angles and hardened tips.

For a limited time, buy at least one complete set of mini blade tools for your mulcher at your local dealer, send a picture of your invoice to [email protected] and receive a free kit containing:

Seppi knife sharpener

Seppi cap

Seppi t-shirt (please tell us your size)

And possibly some other merchandise while supplies last

Items will be sent free of charge to your address. Offer is limited to end users in the United States and Canada for purchases through Sept. 30. Limited to one kit per customer. Dealers are not eligible.

For more information, visit seppi.com.

