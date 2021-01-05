Joseph Anthony “Mr. Joe” Servidone

Joseph Anthony "Mr. Joe" Servidone, East Greenbush, N.Y., passed away on Dec. 31, 2020, at the age of 82.

Mr. Servidone was born and raised in Schenectady, N.Y., and was a 1957 graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. After completing a year at HVCC studying civil engineering, Mr. Servidone became a key officer with his father's company, Servidone Construction. Upon the sudden death of his father, Anthony Servidone, in 1968, he became the chief executive officer of Servidone Construction.

Under his direction Servidone Construction Corporation expanded throughout the northeast in addition to Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and Texas. As a direct result of his leadership, Servidone Construction Corporation developed excellence and expertise in the construction field. The company was listed among the Top 400 contractors in the nation reported by the Engineering News Record and also has received numerous construction performance and safety awards.

Mr. Servidone was an icon in the heavy and highway sector. He was decisive, determined and had boundless energy behind his passion for construction and the industry. Mr. Servidone was well known as a driven leader in performing projects completed on time with every detail covered to perfection.

Due to his leadership and desire, Servidone Companies (A. Servidone Inc. Contractors / Engineers, B. Anthony Construction Corp. and its affiliated companies) are all succeeding in the industry today.

Mr. Servidone was an avid sportsman who traveled most of the country; he also enjoyed running his beagles and bird dogs. Mr. Servidone cherished his private aviation for business and pleasure, traveling the world with his family, playing acoustic guitars and hosting parties.

He will be remembered as a man with class, integrity, family man, friend and mentor to many people.

Born on July 10, 1938, Mr. Servidone was the son of the late Antonio "Anthony" Servidone and Lorenza "Laura" Grasso Servidone. He is predeceased by his late brother Donato "Don" Servidone (Joan) and Theresa Servidone.

Mr. Servidone leaves behind his wife Ann Rielly Servidone; his sister Antoinette (Patrick) Maney; his children, Mark Servidone (Shelley), Anthony Servidone, Joseph Jr., Laura Servidone; stepdaughters, Vickie O'Neil and Cindy Valdez. His grandchildren Jena Servidone, Chris Farnan, Nicholas Servidone, Bella and Lillian Koenig, Charles O`Neil Jr. and Jennifer O'Neil. He also left behind nieces and nephews, Anthony S. Maney, P.T. Maney, Jaimie Servidone and Andrea Servidone Pelto.

A funeral mass will be offered from the Historic St. Mary's Church, Lodge Street on Jan. 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call to the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Avenue, Rensselaer Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of Joseph A. Servidone to either the St. Peter's ALS Reginal Center, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, NY 12205. Checks payable to; St. Peter`s ALS Reginal, Center or to the Friends of Blue Grapplers — Columbia Wrestling (In Honor of Joseph A. Servidone) Make checks payable to: Columbia Wrestling Booster Club, 962 Luther Road, E. Greenbush, NY 12061 or to Equinox: https://equinoxinc.networkforgood.com/projects/111817-tim-condon-and-april-s-fundriaser