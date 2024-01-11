Photo courtesy of Mississippi Department of Transportation Crews have made significant progress on replacing the Miss. 42 bridge over Tallahalla Creek in Perry County.

On his final day at the helm of the Mississippi Department of Transportation's Southern District, Commissioner Tom King announced the status of several ongoing MDOT construction projects in his part of the state.

"As I reach the end of my final term, I'm pleased to see many projects in [southern] Mississippi coming to a close and other large improvement projects on the horizon," King said Dec. 29, after which he retired from his third term at the MDOT post. "Safety has always been my number one priority, and it's been the honor of my career to play a role in shaping a safer transportation system for our state through infrastructure projects large and small."

Mississippi Highway 57 in Jackson County

This massive, $212.6 million effort was designed to grade, drain, bridge and pave approximately 9 mi. of Miss. 57 from Interstate 10 to the town of Vancleave. Crews are widening the highway from two to four lanes and creating a new four-lane alignment near the Vancleave area to alleviate area congestion and expand the road's capacity, which also serves as a hurricane evacuation route.

Earthwork is ongoing, and drainage and box culverts are being installed, MDOT noted. In addition, 10 of the project's 13 bridge sites currently are under construction. The agency added that base and paving work is under way or expected to begin soon along four other routes: West Frontage Road — a Miss. 57 connector — Jim Ramsey Road, the Jim Ramsey Road detour and Seaman Road.

The entire project was awarded to W.G. Yates and Sons Construction Co. in Jackson, Miss., and is expected to wrap up in 2027.

Interstate 59 in Forrest County

A safety improvement project is making progress in Forrest County on I-59, King announced. The $66.7 million construction work stretches 14 mi. from the Lamar County line to just south of Moselle.

Crews with Dunn Roadbuilders in Laurel are rubblizing worn out concrete to use as new base material on the highway as well as paving and grading between Evelyn Gandy Parkway/Miss. 42 and U.S. 49 as they move south in segments until the project is complete. In addition, drainage structures are being installed in various locations along the outside lanes of I-59 to route excess water away from the interstate.

The upgrade to that portion of I-59 is slated to be complete late this summer.

Interstate 59 in Pearl River County

To the south in Pearl River County, another project on I-59 to mill and overlay the freeway from just north of the Louisiana state line to McNeill is under way at a cost of $37 million. The work also involves pier protection for bridges, new asphalt with a drainage layer and ramp improvements.

A delay in materials delivery stalled earlier paving work, MDOT noted, but the project should be finished over the summer. Huey P. Stockstill, a Picayune, Miss., building company, was awarded the contract.

Bridge Replacement On Miss. 42 in Perry County

Crews have made significant progress on replacing the Miss. 42 bridge over Tallahalla Creek in Perry County. The bridge deck is complete, its railing is expected to be completed soon, and paving is under way on the approach, King noted.

Once the work is concluded, traffic will be diverted onto the new bridge and the old bridge will be demolished. The entire work is expected to be completed during the summer.

This $17 million contract to replace the road structure was awarded to Cotton Creek Transport in Laurel.

Roundabout Construction in Harrison County

Work has begun on two roundabouts to the north and south of I-10 on Shriners Boulevard (Exit 41) near Biloxi in Harrison County. The project involves developing two teardrop-shaped roundabouts and extending drainage structures, according to MDOT, with the goal of slowing traffic and decreasing accidents in the area.

The $2.3 million project was awarded to JLB Contractors LLC of Long Beach, Miss., and is expected to wrap up in the fall.

U.S. Highway 49 in Forrest County

Another Forrest County project involves a $10 million contract, awarded to Warren Paving in Hattiesburg, to mill and overlay U.S. 49 from Myers Creek to U.S. 11. The ongoing work includes drainage improvements in addition to the overlay. Currently, drainage structures in the area are being widened.

Bridge Replacement Under Way in Pearl River County

Crews with Chris Albritton Construction in Laurel are hard at work on a $4.2 million project along Miss. 43 in Pearl River County to replace the Hogpen Branch Bridge.

Piles, caps, beams and metal decking have all been installed and concrete will soon be poured for the bridge deck. MDOT has closed the highway to thru traffic from Pine Grove Road to Rock Ranch Road while the project is under way. Plans call for the work to be completed in the spring.

