    SIMA's Snow & Ice Symposium Comes to Pittsburgh

    Mon June 03, 2024 - National Edition
    Snow & Ice Management Association


    Photo courtesy of SIMA

    The Snow & Ice Management Association (SIMA) is bringing its 27th annual Snow & Ice Symposium to Pittsburgh, Pa., June 25-28, 2024. The event, which welcomes more than 2,000 attendees and exhibitors from the United States and Canada, will be held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

    SIMA's "Best Show in Snow" is the premier event for snow and ice management professionals and features more than 30 education sessions, multiple networking opportunities and the largest trade show in North America specifically devoted to the private professional snow industry.

    Highlights of this year's show will include:

    • More than 140 exhibitors showcasing the newest and best snow and ice management tools and services at the two-day trade show
    • A new SIMA+ registration option that includes exclusive benefits
    • Pre-conference workshops on sales and estimating and hiring and retention
    • Educational and keynote sessions featuring industry experts and snow and ice professionals covering topics related to business, operations, sales, human resources, leadership and more
    • Networking, receptions and a closing event aboard the Gateway Clipper riverboat

    Event details are available at show.sima.org.

    "Each year we strive to bring the best education and networking opportunities to the professional snow and ice management industry," said SIMA CEO Martin Tirado. "This year's lineup includes exciting new opportunities to help snow and ice management professionals build stronger businesses in a rapidly changing industry."

    For more information, visit www.sima.org.




