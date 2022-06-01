Joe Collazo III

Due to the growing business over the past two years, Simplicity Equipment and Service has promoted Joe Collazo III to general manager.

The New York native joined Simplicity in February 2021 and was the northern territory sales manager covering Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire. The announcement was made by Simplicity's owner Ryan Cullen.

"Besides Joe's vast experience in the industry, he has spent his entire career in the Northeast so he knows the challenges New England municipalities, private material processers and large corporate material handling companies have to deal with," said Cullen.

"When Joe joined us last year he hit the ground running and never looked back. In this climate of uncertainty and changing issues in all our individual states, Joe became a trusted advisor to our customers in selecting equipment and streamlining processes."

Collazo will join the senior management team and will be working on all aspects of the business. His focus will be on sales management but also will be scheduling services. He has more than 16 years of experience in the material handling industry and specifically in large Northeast-based equipment dealerships.

"I am really excited to enter my new position and begin leading the sales organization. We are a young and growing dealership and our customers have really supported us which is great to see," said Collazo. "We have great brand partners and looking to add more to our portfolio. It is an exciting time to be in this business."

For more information, visit www.SimplicityNE.com.

