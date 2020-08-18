--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

SITECH Mid-America, Midway to Serve Regional Civil Contractors

Tue August 18, 2020 - Midwest Edition #17
SITECH



Trimble announced that SITECH Technology Dealers have been established to serve civil construction contractors.

In southern Illinois, southern Missouri and portions of Kansas and Oklahoma, SITECH Mid-America joins the network of SITECH dealerships — a fully-dedicated global distribution network offering a comprehensive portfolio of construction technology systems available to the civil contractor.

Also joining the network is SITECH Midway, serving eastern Iowa, northeast Missouri, northern and central Illinois, and Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.

SITECH Technology Dealers represent Trimble machine control systems for the contractor's entire fleet of heavy equipment regardless of machine brand, along with Trimble's portfolio of Connected Site solutions — site positioning systems, construction asset management services, software and powerful wireless and Internet-based site communications infrastructure.

The experienced construction professionals at each SITECH Technology Dealership can advise contractors on the appropriate construction technology solutions to utilize, and can provide local customer service, personalized training and technical support. As authorized dealers of Trimble site-wide solutions, the SITECH Technology Dealers understand how to apply innovative construction technology to help solve a variety of contractors' construction challenges. Leveraging technology, contractors can gain greater insight into their operations, enabling them to lower operating costs and improve accuracy, safety and productivity.

Through the adoption of construction technology, contractors can experience new levels of productivity that enable more competitive bidding on projects.

SITECH Mid-America and SITECH Midway join a global network of more than 100 SITECH Technology Dealers and will serve civil construction contractors who are involved in a range of earthmoving applications such as the construction of roads, highways, railways and airports as well as site prep for large commercial, industrial and residential projects.

For more information, visit sitechmidamerica.com, sitechmidway.com and trimble.com.


 

Read more about...

Business News Midwest Technology Trimble