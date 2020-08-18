SITECH Mid-America, Midway to Serve Regional Civil Contractors

Trimble announced that SITECH Technology Dealers have been established to serve civil construction contractors.

In southern Illinois, southern Missouri and portions of Kansas and Oklahoma, SITECH Mid-America joins the network of SITECH dealerships — a fully-dedicated global distribution network offering a comprehensive portfolio of construction technology systems available to the civil contractor.

Also joining the network is SITECH Midway, serving eastern Iowa, northeast Missouri, northern and central Illinois, and Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.

SITECH Technology Dealers represent Trimble machine control systems for the contractor's entire fleet of heavy equipment regardless of machine brand, along with Trimble's portfolio of Connected Site solutions — site positioning systems, construction asset management services, software and powerful wireless and Internet-based site communications infrastructure.

The experienced construction professionals at each SITECH Technology Dealership can advise contractors on the appropriate construction technology solutions to utilize, and can provide local customer service, personalized training and technical support. As authorized dealers of Trimble site-wide solutions, the SITECH Technology Dealers understand how to apply innovative construction technology to help solve a variety of contractors' construction challenges. Leveraging technology, contractors can gain greater insight into their operations, enabling them to lower operating costs and improve accuracy, safety and productivity.

Through the adoption of construction technology, contractors can experience new levels of productivity that enable more competitive bidding on projects.

SITECH Mid-America and SITECH Midway join a global network of more than 100 SITECH Technology Dealers and will serve civil construction contractors who are involved in a range of earthmoving applications such as the construction of roads, highways, railways and airports as well as site prep for large commercial, industrial and residential projects.

For more information, visit sitechmidamerica.com, sitechmidway.com and trimble.com.