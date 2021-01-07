Our Main Office
Thu January 07, 2021 - Southeast Edition
SITECH Palmetto LLC has joined the network of SITECH distributors and is soon to be opening up a new location in South Carolina.
Employees from the legacy SITECH Mid-Atlantic team have joined the newly formed SITECH Palmetto and are planning to open their first location in Rock Hill, S.C., in early February 2021.
The team is spread throughout the territory and continues to serve South Carolina's Upstate, Midland, and Coastal regions. As a SITECH distributor SITECH Palmetto is part of the first fully dedicated global distribution network for the most complete portfolio of construction technology systems available to civil contractors.
SITECH distributors represent Trimble machine control systems, along with Trimble's complete portfolio of Connected Construction solutions — Site Positioning Systems and Construction Software.
Through the adoption of Trimble construction technology, contractors have experienced new levels of productivity that enable them to earn the bid and be more profitable, project after project, according to the manufacturer.
SITECH Palmetto was formed in 2021 as SITECH Mid-Atlantic expanded its operations into four independently operated SITECH dealerships.
For more information, call 800/443-7561.