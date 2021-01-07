Employees from the legacy SITECH Mid-Atlantic team have joined the newly formed SITECH Palmetto and are planning to open their first location in Rock Hill, S.C., in early February 2021.

SITECH Palmetto LLC has joined the network of SITECH distributors and is soon to be opening up a new location in South Carolina.

Employees from the legacy SITECH Mid-Atlantic team have joined the newly formed SITECH Palmetto and are planning to open their first location in Rock Hill, S.C., in early February 2021.

The team is spread throughout the territory and continues to serve South Carolina's Upstate, Midland, and Coastal regions. As a SITECH distributor SITECH Palmetto is part of the first fully dedicated global distribution network for the most complete portfolio of construction technology systems available to civil contractors.

SITECH distributors represent Trimble machine control systems, along with Trimble's complete portfolio of Connected Construction solutions — Site Positioning Systems and Construction Software.

Full portfolio of Trimble Machine Control Systems designed for the entire fleet of heavy equipment, regardless of machine make, type or model

Trimble Site Positioning Systems that allow contractors to perform a range of site measurement tasks and reduce downtime by quickly resolving problems on site

Comprehensive data management with Trimble Construction Software for streamlined workflows between field and office in real-time and productivity reporting

Through the adoption of Trimble construction technology, contractors have experienced new levels of productivity that enable them to earn the bid and be more profitable, project after project, according to the manufacturer.

About SITECH Palmetto

SITECH Palmetto was formed in 2021 as SITECH Mid-Atlantic expanded its operations into four independently operated SITECH dealerships.

For more information, call 800/443-7561.