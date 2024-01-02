Photo courtesy of Burns & McDonnell/NOAA The project scope includes the construction of a pier to accommodate four large vessels and associated utilities, a supporting 22,129-sq.-ft. administration building with parking, exterior storage, and an adjacent loading and laydown area.

Skanska, a global construction and development firm, announced that it has been awarded a $147 million contract by the U.S. Navy on behalf of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to build a new NOAA Marine Operations Center on Naval Station Newport in Newport, Rhode Island.

"We are thrilled to be constructing the new NOAA marine operations center," said Paul Pedini, senior vice president, Skanska USA Civil's New England region. "The facility will be pivotal in advancing NOAA's ship operations, and we're proud to contribute to the growth of what will soon become a vital hub for ocean research, sustainability and innovation fostering."

The project scope includes the construction of a pier to accommodate four large vessels and associated utilities, a supporting 22,129-sq.-ft. administration building with parking, exterior storage, and an adjacent loading and laydown area. The facility will serve as the home of NOAA's Office of Marine and Aviation Operations (OMAO)'s Marine Operations Center in the Atlantic region.

Work began in December of 2023 and is expected to reach completion in July of 2027.

