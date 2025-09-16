Skanska began working on the $91 million Pacific Middle School Replacement Project for Highline Public Schools, set to finish in February 2027. They also completed a $68.4 million modernization and expansion of Montlake Elementary for Seattle Public Schools, maintaining historical elements while implementing sustainable design solutions.

Skanska photo A rendering of the new Pacific Middle School in Des Moines, Wash.

Global construction and development firm Skanska announced on Aug. 14, 2025, that it signed a contract with the Highline Public Schools District for the Pacific Middle School Replacement Project in Des Moines, Wash.

In addition, Skanska announced on Aug. 19, 2025, that it had completed its work on a 90,500-sq.-ft. modernization and expansion of the historic Montlake Elementary School for Seattle Public Schools.

The Highline contract is worth $91 million.

The Pacific Middle School Replacement Project consists of a new three-story facility of approximately 132,800 sq. ft., which will serve up to 950 students in sixth through eighth grades. The new building will include approximately 40 classrooms, administration spaces and instructional support spaces and will be constructed in place of the existing Pacific Middle School buildings.

Work began in July 2025 and is expected to be completed in February 2027.

In addition, the $68.4 million Montlake Elementary project included the modernization of the existing two-story, 16,500-sq.-ft. Seattle schoolhouse and the addition of a new 74,000-sq.-ft. three-story building housing the gym, cafeteria, kitchen, administration spaces, classrooms and library.

New outdoor learning spaces were constructed on the west side of the landmark school building. A central play courtyard also provides direct connection to garden terraces, and a second-floor learning and play terrace directly connects to classrooms in the new building. In addition, to optimize outdoor play space within the less than 2-acre site, a rooftop play area was added atop the new gymnasium.

Since the original schoolhouse, built in 1924, was named a Seattle Landmark in 2015, it was imperative that specific historic elements be maintained during the modernization, including interior woodwork, cabinetry, egress stairs, window frames and the exterior character of the building.

As part of the modernization and addition, several sustainable design solutions were added to the facility — including advanced energy management systems and controls, solar panels and heat pumps — without compromising the community's holistic values, health, spirit of place, inclusivity and resilience. A carbon footprint assessment, construction indoor air quality management plan and construction waste recycling program were all part of the development of this project.

"It's challenging but immensely rewarding to work on a special project like this, when we not only get to execute a brilliant design, but also where we get to work on such an iconic landmark while always being mindful of a tight footprint in a residential neighborhood. It really brings out our best," said Lew Guerrette, executive vice president and general manager, Skanska USA Building in Seattle.

Skanska served as general contractor/construction management firm for the project, DLR Group served as design firm and Paul Wight served as capital projects manager for the project for Seattle Public Schools.

