    Slag Cement Association Announces Next Board President

    Thu January 04, 2024 - National Edition
    Slag Cement Association


    Jan Prusinksi (L) and Lori Tiefenthaler.
    Photo courtesy of The Slag Cement Association
    Jan Prusinksi (L) and Lori Tiefenthaler.

    The Slag Cement Association (SCA) announced Jan Prusinski (Skyway Cement Company) as its next president. Before becoming President, Prusinski served as SCA's vice chair and was SCA's first executive director when the association was established in 2001.

    As an industry leader in cement, concrete, soil and byproduct stabilization, and pavements, Prusinski has led U.S. and state organizations in a wide range of programs to promote and advocate for the use of slag cement and other supplementary cementitious materials in concrete construction. In his current role, he works as the vice president of marketing at the Skyway Cement Company, a subsidiary of Eagle Materials.

    "I am very excited to begin serving as SCA's President," said Prusinski. "The Slag Cement Association represents 95 percent of all slag cement producers and suppliers in the United States and performs an integral role as the leading advocate for the use of slag cement in improving the strength, durability and sustainability of concrete in the built environment."

    Lori Tiefenthaler (Heidelberg Materials) concluded her two-year term as SCA President at the end of December of last year. As President, Tiefenthaler hosted SCA's inaugural and second annual Slag Cement Schools, oversaw the development of Slag Cement University, and awarded more than 30 concrete projects for their exceptional use of slag cement during the Slag Cement in Sustainable Concrete Awards.

    "It has been an honor to serve as SCA's President over these last two years," said Tiefenthaler. "Slag is an exceptional product that the market continues to demand with volumes up over 5 percent in 2023. It has also been great to see our members expand production and announce new slag cement projects for 2024."

    For more information, visit www.slagcement.org.




