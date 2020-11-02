--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Soil Connect Hires Jonathan Alvarado as Chief Growth Officer

Mon November 02, 2020 - National Edition
Soil Connect



Soil Connect, a digital platform focused on the multi-billion dollar soil and aggregates industry, announced that it has hired Jonathan Alvarado as chief growth officer.

In this role, Alvarado is responsible for overseeing Soil Connect's customer acquisition and retention strategies. He also is charged with raising brand awareness among professionals in the construction, building and excavation industries.

Cliff Fetner, founder and CEO of Soil Connect, said, "Jonathan has a proven track record of advancing the role disruptive technologies are playing in solving inefficiencies in the antiquated construction industry, and his insights will be invaluable as Soil Connect seeks to transform the transportation and management of soil and aggregates.

"What's more, he has established relationships with a strong network of construction professionals and understands what it takes for a startup to become profitable quickly. As a result, he was the ideal candidate for this role and we are excited for him to join our growing team."

Alvarado joins Soil Connect from construction trucking services app TRUX, where he served as national vice president of sales. During his tenure, he built and managed hyper-growth sales engines that grew the platform's sales by more than 6,000 percent, helping to achieve profitability in less than three years.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alvarado created and managed a highly efficient inside sales force that allowed TRUX to beat its year-over-year sales numbers even amid the marketplace turmoil.

Prior to TRUX, Alvarado worked in sales and business development at StoneMakers Corporation. Over the course of his career, he has helped companies generate more than $360 million in new revenue across the United States and Canada.

"As someone with a background in construction technology, I have a strong understanding of which platforms are truly disrupting the industry for the better, and Soil Connect stands apart from them all," Alvarado said.

"While other construction technology apps focus solely on logistics or dispatching, Soil Connect is the only platform designed specifically for helping contractors on their job sites, saving them significant time and money on almost every project. The company has tremendous potential, and I could not be more excited to leverage my experience to help scale the business."

Alvarado is the latest strategic hire made by Soil Connect. In the last few months, the company has made a number of hires to advance its strategic priorities, including most recently Berkay Sebat, who serves as the platform's head of mobile reporting to CTO Steve Eakin.

For more information, visit www.soilconnect.com.


 

