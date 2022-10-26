To enable Soil Recycling Co. to bring the soil amendment directly to the customer site they required a mobile trommel screen with the key requirements being ease of operation, production throughput and reliability.

Soil Recycling Co. recently purchased two Terex Ecotec machines – TTS 620T tracked trommel and TSC 65T tracked stacking conveyor – from Australian Distributor Finlay Waste and Recycling.

Soil Recycling Co. is a mobile soil recycling, remediation, screening and solid inert waste reduction company servicing the construction industry in Victoria, Australia. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Melbourne the company's mission is to reduce organic waste through innovative and environmentally responsible solutions

Having spent several years in the landscaping business Chris Keay, director of Soil Recycling Co., understands how important soil is to successfully grow a sustainable landscape and witnessed first-hand the inefficient process of treating soils and organic materials.

"I watched soil, sand, rock and organics leave construction sites in countless trucks over the years, only to see the same material coming back soon after, resulting in the material being double or triple handled on occasion. So bad for the environment and so inefficient, I believed there was a better way to utilise existing raw materials in industrial and environmental spaces' said Keay.

To enable Soil Recycling Co. to bring the soil amendment directly to the customer site they required a mobile trommel screen with the key requirements being ease of operation, production throughput and reliability.

Liam Maguire, regional sales manager of Finlay Waste and Recycling said, "We were delighted to have the opportunity to demonstrate the TTS 620T for Soil Recycling Co. and having discussed the requirements we were confident the trommel would deliver the desired results.'

The ultimate in modern trommel design the TTS 620T offers unrivalled application flexibility, production rates and serviceability, according to the manufacturer. The engine enables Soil Recycling Co. to reduce operational costs while the advanced material processing control system ensures the trommel screen runs at maximum production no matter what the material.

An intuitive push button control panel allows the operator to easily configure the machine to suit the required application while the intelligent feeder control system continually adjusts the feeder speed to optimise screening rates.

Soil Recycling Co. process a wide variety of materials including sandy soils, heavy clays, sand, aggregates, compost, mulches and mixed waste.

The TTS 620T's innovative design enables drum changes to be made in a matter of minutes allowing Soil Recycling Co. to quickly adapt to the material being screened.

All conveyors are built to a modular design allowing each one to be removed independently for ease of maintenance. The swing out engine cradle gives operators unrestricted ground level access to all service components. Hinged doors on both sides of the trommel drum offers unobstructed access for maintenance and cleaning.

Operational efficiencies were further increased for Soil Recycling Co. with the addition of the TSC 65T tracked stacking conveyor. Fed directly by the TTS 620T trommel, this 65-ft.-long conveyor is designed to work in conjunction with Ecotec's product portfolio and has the ability to stockpile material to a maximum height of 32.8 ft. and at a rate of up to 551 tons per hour.

By using the TSC 65T Soil Recycling Co. were able to increase stockpile capacity and reduce onsite material handling, saving money and reducing operational costs by eliminating the need for additional loading equipment and labour to stockpile material.

A successful demonstration was only part of the solution Soil Recycling Co. was looking for when selecting a machine, the level of service provided after the sale was equally important and Keay knew he would get excellent aftermarket support.

"The TTS 620T itself is great, innovatively designed and operating exceptionally well, but it's the service from Finlay that has been first class, they have been attentive and provided great back up and support. We were super happy with the trommel that when we looked at purchasing a stacker we couldn't look past the TSC 65T and the decision was easy," Keay said.

Richard Lavery, Terex Ecotec's regional sales manager added, "Our valued customer Soil Recycling Co. are at the forefront of the Melbourne soil processing industry. The TTS 620T trommel screen and TSC 65T stacking conveyor have enabled Chris and his team to operate more sustainably than previous processes while bringing extra value to Soil Recycling Co.'s operations by reducing material transport costs, increasing productivity and machine reliability.'

Finlay, a specialist supplier of screening and processing equipment for the waste and recycling industry, is an approved Terex Ecotec Distributor in Australia covering QLD, NSW, VIC, TAS and SA.

Both the TTS 620T and TSC 65T form part of Terex Ecotec's comprehensive product portfolio of mobile recycling equipment and are available to purchase now via Finlay Waste and Recycling in Australia or globally through Terex Ecotec's dealer distribution network.

