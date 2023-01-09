JCB distributor Company Wrench is back in 2023 with a large outdoor display.

Earth moving equipment used by farmers, land clearing professionals and grading and excavating firms will again be in full display at the 2023 Southern Farm Show, Feb. 1-3 at the NC State Fairgrounds.

An impressive selection of new and returning exhibitors will create the Carolinas and Virginia's largest annual collection of construction and land clearing equipment.

National Equipment Dealers will display many of its lines in their outdoor exhibit. They include XCMG, Hyundai, Manitou, Yanmar, Fuchs, Prinoth, CMI, Lamtrac and Denis Cimaf.

Sound Heavy Machinery also will be outside showcasing Kobelco excavators along with ASV loaders and their AUSA line, which includes telehandlers, dumpers, forklifts and loaders.

Other companies exhibiting outdoors include ACT Construction with its Bandit chippers and stump grinders, Avant wheel loaders, Doosan excavators, Takeuchi excavators and track loaders, and Loftness and FAE mulching heads.

Ditch Witch of North Carolina will display its lineup of trenchers, mini excavators and mini skid steer loaders. Ascendum Machinery also will have a large outdoor exhibit showcasing its Volvo, Doosan and Bergmann equipment.

JCB distributor Company Wrench is back with a large outdoor display. It is adding to its presence with a large Kobelco demonstration area. Show guests will be able to try out a selection of excavators under professional supervision.

The New Holland exhibit in the Dorton Arena and the Kubota exhibit in the Jim Graham Building will include construction equipment among their ag lineups. Also in the Jim Graham Building, CCS Equipment Equipment Sales returns with Liugong, Takeuchi and Giant brands. Curtis Lane Equipment, located in Tent #2 at the show, will feature Bobcat loaders and other Bobcat equipment, and James River Equipment will be showcasing John Deere construction equipment in the Scott Tent.

New exhibitors for 2023 include Hills Machinery with its Case compact track loaders and utility tractors, Asheboro JCB and Velocity Truck Center.

There also will be plenty of companies at the show specializing in attachments. Loftness Specialized Equipment is one of many land clearing equipment companies at the show. Vermeer All Roads will be at the show with Fecon and Vermeer.

Fecon and Blue Diamond Attachments also will have their own exhibits.

Other exhibiting attachment companies include Carolina Attachments, Construction Implements Depot, Southeast Attachments and Utilitough.

For those looking for preowned equipment, several auction houses will be at the show promoting their upcoming sales, and GF Equipment Sales in Tent #3 specializes in used equipment.

Of course, the Southern Farm Show does have farm equipment, and plenty of it. As the largest annual event held at the NC State Fairgrounds other than the state fair itself, there's plenty for farmers and landowners. The show also includes pesticide continuing education classes, a lumberjack show sponsored by STIHL, a chance to test drive Chevrolet trucks, and bluegrass entertainment provided the Farm Credit Associations of NC.

The show wraps up on Friday evening with the Southern National Draft Horse Pull at the Hunt Horse Complex.

The Southern Farm Show runs Feb. 1 to 3. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. Admission and parking are free.

For more information, contact Southern Shows at 704/494-7544 or visit www.SouthernFarmShow.com.

