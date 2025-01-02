Southern Road & Bridge LLC, led by Project Manager Dallas Fortner, utilizes the Terramac RT14R for challenging projects in Florida. The machine's 360-degree rotation capability minimizes ground disturbance, enabling efficient operations in difficult terrains. Prompt support from Linder Industrial Machinery ensures seamless project execution, with continued growth and success on the horizon for the company.

Photo courtesy of Linder Link Magazine Linder’s Randy Thomas (L) works closely with Southern Road & Bridge’s Dallas Fortner to find the right equipment for his projects.

Southern Road & Bridge LLC has evolved significantly since its inception in 2012. Initially focusing on bridge painting and repair, the company has expanded to more than 350 employees across multiple states. In Tarpon Springs, Fla., Project Manager Dallas Fortner has built a 25-member team that focuses on dirt work and road jobs.

"We tackle a wide range of tasks such as digging ponds, clearing land and setting pipes, often for emergency road repairs and water management in areas prone to flooding," said Fortner.

Photo courtesy of Linder Link Magazine

Unlike the rest of the company, which undertakes projects nationwide, Fortner's division primarily operates within Florida, handling critical contracts in Pasco and Osceola counties. This specialization and local focus allow Fortner's team to execute projects with high efficiency and expertise.

The crew's success and growth are attributed to solid management, a skilled crew, and robust support from the company's owner, Luke Pappas, especially when it comes to acquiring equipment.

"The owner of the company, Luke Pappas, believes in us," said Fortner. "Whatever we need, he's on board to get us, like the Terramac RT14R."

Terramac Versatility

Southern Road & Bridge's new Terramac RT14R rotating rubber-tracked crawler carrier, which is a specialized machine essential for projects in wet or hard-to-access areas, has become a vital asset for the company.

Fortner explained the necessity of the machine, noting, "We initially found the Terramac machine while searching for different options to move material back and forth along a creek. The job location limited the size of machine we could use. When we found the RT14R with 360-degree rotation capabilities, we recognized it would be the perfect fit for us."

Photo courtesy of Linder Link Magazine

The Terramac RT14R's unique ability to rotate 360 degrees without turning the tracks makes it invaluable for navigating tight spaces. This capability not only improves efficiency but also minimizes environmental impact by reducing ground disturbance.

"With this machine, you're able to drive down the creek all the way to the excavators, and then it swivels all the way around again without turning its tracks," said Fortner. "You get loaded, and you drive right back out without tearing up the ground or leaving a huge footprint."

Current projects utilizing the Terramac RT14R include a significant endeavor in Zephyrhills, where Southern Road & Bridge is desilting a 44-acre pond. The machine's low ground pressure allows it to operate effectively in wet conditions, where traditional dump trucks would struggle.

"The Terramac hauls all the dirt that we're excavating from the pond," Fortner said. "Once the machine is loaded up with material, we can dump the material further away from the shore where it can dry out to be hauled off-site. In Florida, there are lots of projects where traditional haul trucks can't access certain parts of a job, because they're very heavy and get stuck in the muck. The Terramac is the perfect solution because it has giant tracks, so you can go right across the mud with no problems."

Fortner's enthusiasm for the equipment is shared by his team members, who appreciate the comfort and functionality the Terramac RT14R offers.

"If that thing's on a job site, you know you're making money," Fortner said. "The guys fight over who gets to run it because it's just a blast to run."

Prompt Service

Support from Linder Industrial Machinery Company, especially sales representative Randy Thomas, has been instrumental in integrating the Terramac RT14R into Southern Road & Bridge's operations.

Photo courtesy of Linder Link Magazine

"When I started looking for a Terramac machine to rent or purchase, I gave Randy a call to see if he could help me out," recalled Fortner. "He got right on it. I would say within a week, the Terramac was sitting on my job site."

The prompt service and ongoing support from Linder ensure that the equipment remains reliable and operational, minimizing downtime on critical projects. Linder's team provides maintenance and rapid response for any issues that arise.

"I just pick up the phone, make a call, and Randy's on it," Fortner said.

This level of support is crucial for keeping Southern Road & Bridge's operations running smoothly and maintaining productivity.

Looking Ahead

The future looks promising for Southern Road & Bridge as it continues to expand and take on more complex projects. The company's ability to tackle niche projects that other contractors shy away from sets it apart in the industry.

"We have a good name," said Fortner. "Everybody who we work with loves us because we get in and bust out. I see us growing as we have been over the last seven years. We're hiring more and more people, getting more and more equipment, so it's only up from here."

With innovative machines like the Terramac RT14R rotating rubber-tracked crawler carrier and a dedicated team, Southern Road & Bridge LLC is well equipped to handle the demands of future infrastructure projects.

*The opinions expressed here are from the end user as quoted. The results described herein are those of these end users under certain conditions. Individual results may vary.

(This story and was reprinted with permission from Linder Link Magazine Fall 2024 Issue.)

Today's top stories