    SPS New England, Select Demo Lead Boston Bridge Project

    SPS New England is leading the Dorchester Avenue Bridge replacement project in Boston, funded by $47M federal and MBTA matching funds. Select Demo Services is handling demolition. The project involves constructing a new concrete bridge deck and relocating utilities, with completion expected in fall 2024.

    Thu July 25, 2024 - Northeast Edition #16
    Ken Liebeskind -CEG Correspondent


    Select Demo Services of Salem, N.H., is the demolition contractor on the project.
    Photo courtesy of MBTA Customer and Employee Experience Department
    Select Demo Services of Salem, N.H., is the demolition contractor on the project.
    Work began on the project in the summer of 2022 and the budget for the project is $47,125,079. Some of the work to date has included demolition of the existing bridge and stabilization of the Von Hillern Street retaining wall. Funding for the project has been through federal formula funds and some MBTA matching funds. The bridge is being replaced to protect its structural integrity and ensure reliable service.

    The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority announced that the Dorchester Avenue Bridge in Boston is under construction.

    The bridge, which is located between Von Hillern and Kemp streets, was built in 1925 and rehabilitated in 1975. The steel bridge carries vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists over the Red Line, the Commuter Rail Old Colony Lines and the Cabot Yard maintenance tracks.

    Photo courtesy of MBTA Customer and Employee Experience Department

    It is being replaced to protect its structural integrity and ensure reliable service.

    Work began on the project in the summer of 2022. The budget for the project is $47,125,079 and is provided by federal formula funds and some MBTA matching funds, according to Lisa Battison, a spokesperson of the MBTA.

    The lead contractor on the project is SPS New England of Salisbury, Mass., and Select Demo Services of Salem, N.H., is the demolition contractor.

    "Dorchester Avenue over the MBTA Red Line, Cabot Yard Spur and Old Colony Main Line consists of replacement of the existing three-span highway bridge with a new, two-span precast reinforced concrete deck panel slab and cast in place closure pours, sidewalks and barriers, on weathering steel multi-girder superstructure," according to SPS New England. "A new pile supported abutment will be constructed behind the existing reinforced concrete rigid frame south abutment of the south span, using drilled and driven pipe piles and a reinforced cast-in-place concrete cap.

    "A new pile supported pier will be constructed between the existing granite block south abutment of the north span and the reinforced concrete rigid frame north abutment of the middle span, using drilled and driven pipe piles and a reinforced cast-in-place concrete cap," SPS added. "The existing granite block north abutment of the north span will be reused, and a new precast reinforced concrete cap will be placed on top to support the new superstructure."

    To relocate the existing utilities from the existing Dorchester Avenue bridge, a prefabricated temporary utility bridge will be erected on a reinforced concrete foundation supported by drilled micropiles. Work also includes the rehabilitation of an existing 300-ft. long bin wall by installing soil nails and a reinforced concrete face.

    Photo courtesy of MBTA Customer and Employee Experience Department

    "Work to date has included demolition of the existing bridge, stabilization of the Von Hillern Street retaining wall, reconstruction of the Red Line subway tunnel roof, substructure work [including foundations and piles], new beam seat installation, erection of bridge steel and the installation of new utilities [20-in. gas line, electrical and third-party fiber optic installation]," Battison said.

    "The contractor will set the pre-cast deck panels for the new bridge deck and will also install fireproofing coating on the steel members supporting the new roof slab inside the Red Line subway tunnel below the bridge superstructure," she added. "Precast approach slabs were placed at both abutments with a crane during the weekend of June 15-16."

    Remaining work, Battison said, includes installing and completing the bridge deck, sidewalks and parapet as well as finalizing utility routing. The target is to have full beneficial use of the bridge and open to traffic this fall 2024.

    The bridge is currently closed to traffic and will remain so through the completion of the roadway deck and surface materials. CEG




