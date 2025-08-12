CGA launched a national radio PSA urging people to contact 811 before digging to prevent damaging buried utility lines, costing the US $30 billion annually. The 30-second spot highlights the consequences of not calling 811 and is available on various streaming platforms. CGA President emphasizes that it's free, easy, and can save lives. PSA released on National 8/11 Day.

Common Ground Alliance (CGA), the national association working to prevent damage to underground infrastructure, released a new radio PSA to highlight the importance of contacting 811 before beginning digging projects.

Nearly 200,000 times each year, buried power, water, internet, natural gas and other utility lines are damaged by digging, costing the United States $30 billion annually.

The 30-second spot entitled "Problem" features a homeowner and contractor discussing the construction of a new deck, the contractor's failure to contact 811 beforehand and the sound of a struck utility line. CGA President and CEO Sarah K. Magruder Lyle reminds listeners what's at stake — communities, property and lives — and encourages listeners to visit 811beforeyoudig.com to find their state 811 one-call center.

The PSA will be distributed to radio stations nationwide beginning today, and also will be available on streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Pandora and others. The spot was specifically released today, Aug. 11, to mark National 8/11 Day — the national awareness campaign day that reminds Americans to contact 811 before digging.

"Nearly 200,000 times each year, the buried utilities upon which all Americans rely are damaged through digging by homeowners, contractors and others," said Sarah K. Magruder Lyle, CGA president and CEO. "This year, we're taking to the airwaves to remind everyone that contacting 811 before digging is free, easy and in many places, it's the law. On 8/11 Day and every day, those three simple numbers can help prevent utility outages, community disruptions, injuries and worse. Whether major construction or a small DIY backyard project, it takes just moments to contact 811. Doing so may save lives — including your own."

