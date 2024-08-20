Photo courtesy of Ignite Attachments The mower, available in 60- or 84-in. working widths, features an exclusive double-bladed tooth system that allows for a clean, precise cut at up to 7.5 mph, even in wet or bedded forage.

Ignite Attachments, a manufacturer of compact equipment attachments, added to its growing lineup of direct-to-you products with the release of a new sickle bar mower for compact tractors.

The mower, available in 60- or 84-in. working widths, features an exclusive double-bladed tooth system that allows for a clean, precise cut at up to 7.5 mph, even in wet or bedded forage. Ignite will showcase the sickle bar mower, as well as several other attachments and implements for the agricultural market, at booth 1504 during the Big Iron Show in West Fargo, Sept. 10-12.

"As a Minnesota-based business, we have deep roots in the ag industry and understand that farmers, ranchers and homeowners need dependable equipment that won't break the bank," said Trisha Pearson, business director of Ignite Attachments. "We're excited for customers to get an up-close look at our sickle bar mower so they can see the Ignite Edge for themselves."

Sickle Bar Mower

The new sickle bar mower provides reliable cutting capabilities in all types of forage crops and multi-grass lawns. The unique double-bladed tooth system cuts forage cleanly in all conditions. The mower also features an antivibration system that extends the life of cutting blades and reduces maintenance needs for fast ROI.

The mower can be angled from 90 to -45 degrees to allow for safe operation when mowing embankments, ditches, around ponds or other sloped surfaces. It also can be angled for vertical pruning applications, such as hedges and cleaning tree rows.

The sickle bar mower is compatible with any compact tractor with a Category 1 hitch and rear hydraulics. The 84-in. model requires a minimum of 35 hp and 540 rpm, while the 60-in. model will work with tractors with a minimum of 20 hp.

"Our sickle bar mower provides the ultimate in versatility," Pearson said. "Lightweight, nimble and fierce, it can tackle the most challenging mowing jobs. Whether you've got hills and mountains or just wet grass on flat ground, you won't break a sweat with this mower."

Additional Ag Offerings

In addition to the sickle bar mower, Ignite also will have a number of its ag implements and attachments on display at the show. This includes the company's combination bale spear, mini auger and snow pusher with poly cutting edge.

The combination bale spear offers multiple configurations to manage round, square and combination bale types up to 5,000 lbs. A quick attach interface offers universal compatibility with any skid steer model. A see-through upright back guard offers excellent visibility while protecting the carrier, the manufacturer said.

Ignite's 100PH mini auger is part of the company's new mini attachment lineup. It is designed to easily pair with mini skid steers and similar equipment from any carrier brand using a common industry interface. An innovative high-lift mount makes it compatible with full-size and large-diameter bits, allowing operators to use their existing tools rather than purchasing new ones. An exclusive self-centering mount ensures straight, pendulum-style drilling even on inclined surfaces. Pressure range is 2,000 to 3,300 psi with 1,080-foot pounds of torque at 3,000 psi, making this a small but mighty addition to any landscape, fencing and ag professional's toolbox.

The company also will display one of its snow pusher attachments at Big Iron. This lineup is available in 6-, 7-, 8- and 10-ft. working widths and is compatible with skid steers, CTLs and compact tractors due to a universal quick attach interface. A replicable poly cutting edge, reversible and replaceable skid shoes, and a corrosion-resistant coating maximize attachment longevity for excellent ROI.

The poly cutting edge is a new addition to Ignite's inventory as part of a business expansion earlier this year. The company now offers grease and hydraulic fluid, as well.

The Ignite Edge

Ignite Attachments offers quality-designed and manufactured tools that are easy to purchase, attach and use. In today's fast-paced, connected economy, Ignite offers a reliable, cost-effective solution for compact equipment operators of any brand. Online ordering and direct shipping allow customers to shop confidently and on their schedule. Ignite backs every attachment with a comprehensive warranty and excellent customer support, ensuring customers can rely on their tools for years to come.

For more information, visit www.igniteattachments.com.

