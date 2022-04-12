Stacy Gray

CTE has hired Stacy Gray as its first general counsel in the company's 95-year history. In her role, Gray will serve as corporate secretary and be responsible for legal, risk, ethics, safety, fleet management and contract management.

"Stacy is an excellent addition to our leadership team and we're excited to have her on board," said Ed Weisiger Jr., president and chief executive officer of CTE. "As our company grows, I am confident that her depth of experience and knowledge will help us execute our business strategies."

Gray joins CTE after more than nine years at Belk Inc., most recently as senior vice president, general counsel and secretary. Prior to her time with Belk, Gray was an attorney with Alston & Bird LLP in Atlanta and Charlotte and law clerk for The Honorable Joseph R. Goodwin in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.

Gray currently serves on the board of Charlotte's Association of Corporate Counsel as the immediate past president, as a board member of the James J. Harris Branch Family YMCA and a board member of Charlotte's American Heart Association. Gray, a graduate of Leadership Charlotte Class XXXV, is a member of Women Executives and of the North Carolina, Georgia, New York and Mecklenburg County Bar Associations. She has received multiple awards, including Charlotte Business Journal's Outstanding General Counsel, Outstanding In-House Legal Department and Women in Business Awards.

About CTE

Founded in 1926, CTE (Carolina Tractor & Equipment Company) is a leading equipment provider and one of North Carolina's largest privately owned companies.

CTE serves the equipment needs of the Southeast by selling, renting and servicing construction and material handling equipment, truck engines, and engineered and power generation systems. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., and operates in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.

The CTE family of brands includes Carolina Cat, LiftOne, Carolina Cat Power Systems, Prime Source, Hydraulics Express, SITECH Horizon, Power Products & Solutions and BlueSkye Automation.

