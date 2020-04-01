Star Equipment Hires Barry Schuler as Territory Manager

Wed April 01, 2020 - Midwest Edition #7
Star Equipment Ltd.
Star Equipment Ltd. announces that Barry Schuler has joined Star Equipment as territory manager of Northwest Iowa. In this role, Barry will professionally manage all sales efforts of the 25 counties in his territory.
"Barry is a great addition to the Star Equipment family," said Nate Sizemore, sales manager, Star Equipment. "His desire to help customers and experience in sales are a great fit for Star. Barry will continue Star's growth and success by increasing the region's knowledge of our portion of the construction industry."
