List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Steel Industry Leaders Set to Gather in Pittsburgh for Convention, Trade Show

    Steel Industry leaders will convene in Pittsburgh for the SEAA Convention & Trade Show from May 6-9, 2025. Attendees can expect networking opportunities, educational sessions, and a trade show featuring the latest industry solutions. Keynote speaker Matt Eversmann will share leadership lessons from Black Hawk Down. Bonus activities include a riverboat cruise and a Pittsburgh Pirates game at PNC Park. Registration discounts available until Feb. 28.

    Wed January 08, 2025 - National Edition
    Steel Erectors Association of America


    SEAA will host its 52nd Convention & Trade Show from May 6-9, 2025, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
    Photo courtesy of SEAA
    SEAA will host its 52nd Convention & Trade Show from May 6-9, 2025, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

    The Steel Erectors Association of America (SEAA) will host its 52nd Convention & Trade Show from May 6-9, 2025, in Pittsburgh, Pa., at The Landing Hotel at Rivers Casino. The event will bring together industry professionals for networking, education and exciting excursions.

    "We look forward to welcoming steel erectors, fabricators and suppliers in Steel City. Our annual convention is an unmatched opportunity for networking, learning, and industry engagement for steel construction business owners and managers," said Pete Gum, SEAA executive director. "We encourage members to register early, as hotel space is limited and high demand is expected with major events happening in Pittsburgh."

    Bonus Networking

    This year there are several bonus opportunities for networking on top of the usual receptions and peer group discussions. Included in a full access registration is a sightseeing cruise on the Gateway Princess, a paddle wheel riverboat on Tuesday, May 6 and tickets to see the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 9, at PNC Park, named by USA Today as the best ballpark in Major League Baseball.

    Education

    Attendees can look forward to education sessions designed to address key issues affecting construction processes and safety as well as gain insights into new tools and tech and tips for better business management.

    Keynote speaker Matt Eversmann, First Sergeant (Ret.), will deliver a powerful presentation titled "Strategic Shock: Leadership Lessons from Black Hawk Down," sharing insights into navigating unpredictability and leading through challenges.

    The convention also will feature panel discussions with award winning member companies and peer-led small group discussions on bidding for projects, risk management and social media.

    Trade Show

    The Trade Show, held Wednesday night and Thursday morning, will feature about 70 exhibitors featuring the latest safety gear, software and other solutions for steel erectors. Exhibitors receive two full access registrations (valued at $1,700) per booth, and are encouraged to participate in networking activities throughout the week. Included with the Exhibitor Registration is the Riverboat Cruise, President's Dinner and Friday Night Ballgame.

    Excursions include the George R. Pocock Memorial Golf Tournament to be held at Quicksilver Golf Club and a Pickleball Tournament at LevelUp Pickleball Club.

    Discounts on registration are available until Feb. 28, 2025.

    For full event details and to register, visit https://www.seaa.net/seaa-convention--trade-show.html.




    Today's top stories

    Topanga Canyon Landslide Work Nears End in California

    Latest Multi-Faceted I-5 Project in Washington State Under Way

    January's Mental Wellness Month: Supporting Mental Health in Construction

    How Machine Technology Supports Productivity, Safety

    Mecalac Introduces Award-Winning Revotruck to North American Market

    CIM Announces Donations for Annual Auction at World of Concrete

    Blue Diamond Attachments Offers Full Line of Snow Removal Attachments

    SoCal JCB Expands Reach With $14M Colton Dealership



     

    Read more about...

    Events Pennsylvania Pittsburgh SEAA Steel Industry