Steel Industry leaders will convene in Pittsburgh for the SEAA Convention & Trade Show from May 6-9, 2025. Attendees can expect networking opportunities, educational sessions, and a trade show featuring the latest industry solutions. Keynote speaker Matt Eversmann will share leadership lessons from Black Hawk Down. Bonus activities include a riverboat cruise and a Pittsburgh Pirates game at PNC Park. Registration discounts available until Feb. 28.

Photo courtesy of SEAA SEAA will host its 52nd Convention & Trade Show from May 6-9, 2025, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The Steel Erectors Association of America (SEAA) will host its 52nd Convention & Trade Show from May 6-9, 2025, in Pittsburgh, Pa., at The Landing Hotel at Rivers Casino. The event will bring together industry professionals for networking, education and exciting excursions.

"We look forward to welcoming steel erectors, fabricators and suppliers in Steel City. Our annual convention is an unmatched opportunity for networking, learning, and industry engagement for steel construction business owners and managers," said Pete Gum, SEAA executive director. "We encourage members to register early, as hotel space is limited and high demand is expected with major events happening in Pittsburgh."

Bonus Networking

This year there are several bonus opportunities for networking on top of the usual receptions and peer group discussions. Included in a full access registration is a sightseeing cruise on the Gateway Princess, a paddle wheel riverboat on Tuesday, May 6 and tickets to see the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 9, at PNC Park, named by USA Today as the best ballpark in Major League Baseball.

Education

Attendees can look forward to education sessions designed to address key issues affecting construction processes and safety as well as gain insights into new tools and tech and tips for better business management.

Keynote speaker Matt Eversmann, First Sergeant (Ret.), will deliver a powerful presentation titled "Strategic Shock: Leadership Lessons from Black Hawk Down," sharing insights into navigating unpredictability and leading through challenges.

The convention also will feature panel discussions with award winning member companies and peer-led small group discussions on bidding for projects, risk management and social media.

Trade Show

The Trade Show, held Wednesday night and Thursday morning, will feature about 70 exhibitors featuring the latest safety gear, software and other solutions for steel erectors. Exhibitors receive two full access registrations (valued at $1,700) per booth, and are encouraged to participate in networking activities throughout the week. Included with the Exhibitor Registration is the Riverboat Cruise, President's Dinner and Friday Night Ballgame.

Excursions include the George R. Pocock Memorial Golf Tournament to be held at Quicksilver Golf Club and a Pickleball Tournament at LevelUp Pickleball Club.

Discounts on registration are available until Feb. 28, 2025.

For full event details and to register, visit https://www.seaa.net/seaa-convention--trade-show.html.

