Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search


    Stellar Announced as Globe Gazette 2025 Employer of Choice Award Recipient

    Stellar Industries won the 2025 Employer of Choice Award from the Mason City Globe Gazette, recognized for creating a supportive work environment based on employee nominations. With a focus on quality of life, feedback, and recognition, Stellar celebrates its 35th year by prioritizing employee and community investment.

    September 11, 2025 - National Edition

    Stellar Industries


    Stellar was nominated for this award by its employees who believed the company held the qualities necessary to hold this title.
    Stellar photo
    Stellar was nominated for this award by its employees who believed the company held the qualities necessary to hold this title.
    Stellar was nominated for this award by its employees who believed the company held the qualities necessary to hold this title.   (Stellar photo) Stellar Industries announced that it is a 2025 Employer of Choice Award recipient, presented by the Mason City Globe Gazette.   (Stellar photo)

    Stellar Industries announced that it is a 2025 Employer of Choice Award recipient, presented by the Mason City Globe Gazette.

    The Employer of Choice Award recognizes northern Iowa businesses that create a work environment where employees feel valued and supported. Stellar was nominated for this award by its employees who believed the company held the qualities necessary to hold this title. Those qualities include a strong commitment to quality of life, consistent feedback from leadership, support and flexibility for family and personal matters and recognition of employee contributions.

    "We are incredibly proud to be recognized with the 2025 Employer of Choice Award," said Dave Zrostlik, president of Stellar. "It's an honor to know that our employee-owners felt Stellar is worthy of this recognition. This award reflects the dedication that everyone at Stellar has for creating a culture where employees are invested, engaged and happy."

    The acknowledgment highlights Stellar's ongoing commitment to creating a positive work environment and investing in its employees and local communities. As a 100 percent employee-owned and -operated company, Stellar focuses on the personal and professional growth of every team member, from interns to leadership.

    "The employee-owner mindset means that when Stellar succeeds, so do its people," said Zrostlik. "That shared success not only helps deliver quality products to Stellar customers, but also fosters an environment where employees feel fulfilled and satisfied to stay."

    In 2025, Stellar is celebrating 35 years of continued success. Through product innovations, thoughtful business investments and acquisitions and a commitment to its dedicated workforce, Stellar continues to provide great products to industries and businesses around the world.

    For more information, visit stellarindustries.com.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Long-Overdue Overhaul for Harvey Tunnel

    Port City's Mobile Arena Rises

    Falin Enjoys Partnership With Power Equipment, Komatsu

    Downrite Engineering Puts Cat Centennial D5 to Work

    Ring Power Opens Leesburg, Fla., Facility to Expand Service

    Remembering Lucas Peed

    JCB Celebrates Groundbreaking On Largest Midwest Parts Distribution Facility

    New $61.5M Pipeline Installation in Charlottesville, Va.



     

    Read more about...

    Awards Iowa Stellar Trucks







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147