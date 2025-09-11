Stellar Industries won the 2025 Employer of Choice Award from the Mason City Globe Gazette, recognized for creating a supportive work environment based on employee nominations. With a focus on quality of life, feedback, and recognition, Stellar celebrates its 35th year by prioritizing employee and community investment.

Stellar Industries announced that it is a 2025 Employer of Choice Award recipient, presented by the Mason City Globe Gazette.

The Employer of Choice Award recognizes northern Iowa businesses that create a work environment where employees feel valued and supported. Stellar was nominated for this award by its employees who believed the company held the qualities necessary to hold this title. Those qualities include a strong commitment to quality of life, consistent feedback from leadership, support and flexibility for family and personal matters and recognition of employee contributions.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized with the 2025 Employer of Choice Award," said Dave Zrostlik, president of Stellar. "It's an honor to know that our employee-owners felt Stellar is worthy of this recognition. This award reflects the dedication that everyone at Stellar has for creating a culture where employees are invested, engaged and happy."

The acknowledgment highlights Stellar's ongoing commitment to creating a positive work environment and investing in its employees and local communities. As a 100 percent employee-owned and -operated company, Stellar focuses on the personal and professional growth of every team member, from interns to leadership.

"The employee-owner mindset means that when Stellar succeeds, so do its people," said Zrostlik. "That shared success not only helps deliver quality products to Stellar customers, but also fosters an environment where employees feel fulfilled and satisfied to stay."

In 2025, Stellar is celebrating 35 years of continued success. Through product innovations, thoughtful business investments and acquisitions and a commitment to its dedicated workforce, Stellar continues to provide great products to industries and businesses around the world.

