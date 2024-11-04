Stellar Industries announced the acquisition of Elliott Machine Works, aiming to expand product offerings, enhance growth, and benefit vendors, distributors, and customers. The acquisition aligns with Stellar's commitment to employee ownership and economic stability in rural communities. The partnership will bring new opportunities for Elliott employees and a seamless integration process to create a stronger organization.

Stellar Industries, a 100-percent employee-owned and -operated manufacturer of mechanic and service trucks, cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, trailers and service truck and van accessories, announced the acquisition of Elliott Machine Works Inc., a family-owned manufacturing company based in Galion, Ohio.

This strategic investment is aimed at enhancing Stellar's growth, expanding its product offerings and providing greater opportunities for Stellar distributors, customers and employee-owners.

Elliott Machine Works is recognized for its production of mobile fuel and lube service equipment since 1948 and is known for its innovative and high-quality products. Its portfolio includes fuel trucks, lube trucks, water trucks, lube skids, vacuum tanks and other mobile service equipment.

Delivering More Through Rural Investment

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Stellar and we're so grateful for this incredible opportunity," said Dave Zrostlik, president of Stellar. "We are excited to have Elliott's products as a part of the Stellar product offering. Elliott's great people and great products are a natural fit for Stellar."

Zrostlik emphasized the importance of the acquisition and its impact on Stellar's offerings.

"By incorporating fuel trucks and lube trucks into our existing line of service trucks, we can now serve a broader mission, reach more customers and meet their needs even better by filling gaps in our offerings. We anticipate that our customers will start to throw more opportunities our way, and we're ready to deliver.

"In addition, this acquisition strengthens our commitment to rural communities, ensuring we are making the biggest impact to the places our employees call home."

Benefits for Vendors, Distributors, Customers, Employees

The acquisition will not only enhance Stellar's work truck product offerings but also benefit its vendors, distributors and customers by adding complementary products that serve many of the same markets, including mining, construction and oil and gas. The Elliott manufacturing facility and main office will remain in Galion, Ohio, where it will continue to manufacture the full lineup of specialized service trucks.

"By maintaining operations in Ohio and integrating Elliott's talented workforce, we are not only preserving jobs but also enhancing economic stability in the region," said Zrostlik. "This commitment reflects our dedication to supporting local economies and the communities we serve."

Brent and Brad Ekin, owners of Elliott Machine Works, said, "We are thrilled to keep our legacy moving forward with Stellar, a highly esteemed company that shares our values. This partnership is a great cultural fit for our employees, and we're excited for the new heights we can reach together. Stellar's strong distribution network will allow our exceptional products to reach more customers, and we are especially happy that Stellar's employee-owned structure means our employees will continue to thrive under new ownership."

Commitment to Employee Ownership

As an employee-owned company, Stellar is committed to fostering a workplace where every employee-owner has a stake in the company's success. The Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) structure allows employees to become beneficial owners of the company, aligning their interests with the overall performance and growth of Stellar. This alignment not only promotes a culture of collaboration and shared success but also motivates employees to contribute actively to the company's innovation and quality initiatives.

Through the ESOP, Stellar empowers its workforce, ensuring that employees are directly rewarded for their contributions, fostering a sense of belonging and investment in the company's future.

New Opportunities for Elliot Employees

In addition, joining the Stellar team opens the door to exciting new opportunities for career development and growth for Elliott employees. With access to a broader network, expanded roles and additional resources and training, employees will benefit from Stellar's commitment to professional advancement. The integration brings exposure to diverse projects and new markets, creating a wealth of opportunities for career advancement and personal development within the organization.

Ensuring a Smooth Integration

Stellar is dedicated to ensuring a seamless integration during the acquisition of Elliott Machine Works.

"Preserving the strengths of both Stellar and Elliott remains a top priority," Zrostlik said. "We are committed to maintaining a positive work environment where collaboration and innovation thrive. Leadership from both organizations will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition, fostering open communication and supporting all employees throughout this process. We aim to create an even stronger organization that benefits everyone involved."

Looking Ahead

Stellar looks forward to serving existing and new customers with an enhanced product line while also welcoming Elliott employees into the Stellar family, all under a continued commitment to innovation and quality.

