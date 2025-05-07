Stellar Industries expands their NXT series with the new NXT24 and NXT30 hooklifts. Designed for waste, government, and construction industries, these models offer versatility with different load capacities and configurations. Features include adjustable hook heights, universal body latching system, bolt-on body saddles, and various control options for enhanced operational efficiency. Made in the USA.

Stellar Industries announced the launch of the NXT24 and NXT30 hooklifts, two new models to augment Stellar's NXT Hooklift Series.

Designed to meet the growing needs of the waste, government and construction industries and beyond, the NXT24 and NXT30 offer reliability with additional configurations and capacities that provide greater versatility for a wide range of applications.

"The NXT hooklift series continues to bring new energy to our customers, and we're excited to now offer the NXT24 and NXT30 to the market," said Tim Worman, director of product management of Stellar. "These new models are designed to fill the gap for customers who need different load capacities and more flexibility in terms of container lengths and hook heights. They are ideal for operators looking to streamline their operations and improve productivity."

Power, Versatility for Every Job

The NXT24 and NXT30 models both feature short (S), medium (M) and long (L) options, designed to fit various container lengths and hook heights to suit different operational needs. This marks the first time Stellar has utilized the S, M and L system, offering more customization than ever before. While the medium configuration is now available, the short and long versions will be released later in 2025.

The NXT24 offers a capacity of 24,000 lbs. The NXT24S model supports an adjustable hook height of 36 in. to 54 in. and is available with container lengths ranging from 10 ft. to 14 ft. The NXT24M is designed for 12 ft. to 16 ft. containers and offers adjustable hook heights of 36 in. to 54 in. or 54 in. to 62 in. The NXT24L is ideal for longer containers, ranging from 14 ft. to 18 ft., with an adjustable hook height of 54 in. to 62 in.

The NXT24 offers flexibility for a range of tasks in a multitude of markets. In addition, depending on local regulations, the NXT24 may be operable without a commercial driver's license (CDL), making it an accessible option for businesses and operators looking to expand their fleet.

The NXT30, with a capacity of 30,000 lbs., provides additional flexibility. The NXT30S model, with adjustable hook heights of 36 in. to 54 in., accommodates containers from 10 ft. to 14 ft. in length. The NXT30M offers two adjustable hook height options of 36 in. to 54 in. or 54 in. to 62 in., with container lengths from 12 ft. to 16 ft. For even longer containers, the NXT30L model supports containers from 14 ft. to 18 ft. with an adjustable hook height of 54 in. to 62 in.

The short and medium versions of both hooklifts provide an 8 in. lost load height, while the long version offers a 9 in. lost load height.

Key Features of NXT24, NXT30 Hooklifts

The NXT24 and NXT30 hooklifts continue the legacy of the NXT series by offering the same advanced features and intuitive controls that have made other models in the NXT series so popular. These features streamline operations, improve productivity and ensure reliable performance across a variety of tasks, according to Stellar.

Both the NXT24 and NXT30 come equipped with a universal body latching system that offers complete flexibility. This system emphasizes flexibility with bolt-on inside or outside locks that can be moved easily on pre-drilled rails to accommodate bodies with incorrectly positioned locks. This eliminates the need for cutting, welding or repainting, making the system more versatile and efficient, according to Stellar.

To further enhance flexibility, the NXT24 and NXT30 feature bolt-on body saddles and a universal hydraulic reservoir. The body saddles are roller-style to reduce the amount of friction between the container rails and the saddles when loading or offloading a container and can be positioned to best support the container. The universal hydraulic reservoir can be mounted in various positions on the unit to avoid interference with chassis components. This feature simplifies the installation process, ensuring that the hydraulic reservoir does not cause any issues with other parts of the truck.

Stellar also announced a new patent-pending feature for the NXT lineup. WasteExpo show attendees will get an exclusive first look at the new feature.

To make the entire operation smoother and faster, Stellar has soft-stop features on the lift cylinder. This allows the body to be gently brought to a resting position on the body saddles.

For operational convenience, the NXT24 and NXT30 offer the option of cable control, air control, electronic joystick or electronic radio remote controls. These controls allow for proportional control, providing users with the ability to operate the hooklift with precision in a variety of situations. The radio remote control feature is a standout, allowing operators to control the unit either from the chassis cab or from outside the cab, offering greater flexibility in various working environments.

As with all Stellar Hooklifts, the NXT24 and NXT30 are completely manufactured in the United States, ensuring superior quality and craftsmanship.

For more information, visit stellarindustries.com.

