Stellar, a 100-percent employee-owned and -operated manufacturer of mechanic trucks and cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, trailers, and service truck and van accessories, has introduced the NXT52 Hooklift.

This 52,000-lb. capacity hoist is the latest telescopic hooklift in the NXT series from Stellar.

"The introduction of the NXT series has reinvigorated the hooklift market, and we're pleased to build on that excitement with the new NXT52," said Tim Worman, director of product management at Stellar.

"Achieving such a compact and versatile unit in the 52,000-lb. class is a direct result of listening to our customer's needs and finding a way to meet them. This kind of responsive innovation in our hooklift line continues the momentum of the initiative we introduced in 2022."

The NXT52 is a strong yet lightweight unit capable of loading, unloading and dumping various truck bodies. The hooklift features a Z-channel base design and industry-leading universal body latching system. This system is the epitome of flexibility with outside locks that can be moved by loosening the clamp bolts, repositioning and bolting back down. This feature allows the operator to position the body locks in specific locations to accommodate body locks that may not be in the correct spot. The versatility of this system eliminates the need to cut locks off, re-weld or repaint, the manufacturer said.

In addition to the universal latching system, the NXT52 features a universal hydraulic reservoir. The reservoir can be mounted in various positions on the unit to avoid any workaround needs in the instance that there are chassis items that may interfere with normal reservoir mounting.

Similar to all Stellar Hooklifts, the NXT52 is completely manufactured in the United States. This unit has a 54/61.75-in. hook height and rectangular style secondary jib. With approximately a 10.5-in. lost load height, Stellar offers an industry-leading low profile, providing a lower vertical center of gravity and the ability to accommodate down to 6-in. subframe heights.

This hooklift was made with the end-user in mind, with many features built for timesaving convenience. In addition to the hydraulic reservoir, integrated speed enhancements and soft-stop features on the lift cylinder reduce the time needed for a full extend cycle by 75 percent and allows the body to be brought to a resting position gently on the body saddles.

Additionally, the NXT52 comes equipped with either air controls or electronic radio remote controls for efficient operation of the hooklift. These control systems offer proportional control operation to allow for precise control in various situations. A feature of the NXT Series, the radio remote control, allows for unit operation in either the chassis cab or standing outside of the cab. The radio remote control will be released later this year.

