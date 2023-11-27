List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Stellar Promotes Chad Rea to Director of Sales Demountables

    Mon November 27, 2023 - National Edition
    Stellar Industries


    Chad Rea
    Chad Rea

    Stellar Industries has announced the promotion of Chad Rea to director of sales demountables, which include hooklifts and container carriers.

    In his new position, Rea will play a pivotal role in leading the hooklift and container carrier sales team, overseeing its function and providing strategic direction to drive continued success.

    Rea, who previously served as Stellar's regional sales manager of the Midwest and Great Lakes regions, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to his new position. Since joining Stellar in January 2022, Rea has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a keen understanding of the industry, the company said. His responsibilities have included expanding the distributor network, supporting existing distributors and actively promoting the Stellar brand.

    Rea will build upon his achievements by steering the hooklift and container carrier sales team toward new heights. In addition to managing the team, he will collaborate closely with the product management team to provide valuable insights for the continued development and enhancement of Stellar's hooklift and container carrier product lines.

    "We are excited to welcome Chad to his new role," said Tim Davison, vice president of sales and marketing at Stellar. "Chad's dedication, expertise and leadership qualities have already made a significant impact on our company. We are confident that under his guidance, the demountable sales team will thrive and contribute to the ongoing success of Stellar."

    Rea expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, saying, "I am honored to take on this new challenge and lead this team. Stellar has a long-standing commitment to delivering high-quality products, and I am excited to contribute to the growth and success of the hooklift and container carrier product lines."

    For more information, visit www.stellarindustries.com.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




