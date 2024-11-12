Stellar Industries, a worker-owned manufacturer of mechanic trucks, received the 2024 Legacy Award for its contributions to north Iowa through job creation and community stewardship. Founded in 1990, Stellar's commitment to quality products and community impact has solidified its reputation.

Photo courtesy of Stellar The 2024 Legacy Award was given to Stellar at the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Gala that took place in Mason City, Iowa, on Oct. 3, 2024.

Stellar Industries, a 100 percent employee-owned and -operated manufacturer of mechanic and service trucks, cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, trailers and service truck and van accessories, was named as the 2024 Legacy Award recipient.

The Legacy Award is given each year to a business that has significantly contributed to north Iowa through vision, leadership, job creation and economic impact. In addition to these four considerations, recipients of this award are known to be stewards in their communities.

Stellar joins a prestigious list of companies that have received the Legacy Award, including Winnebago Industries and Sukup.

"Stellar Industries and the Zrostlik family exemplify the spirit of entrepreneurship in north Iowa," said Candi Karsjens, NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center Director. "Through continuous innovation and expansion, they not only strengthen their presence locally, but they also make an impact beyond the region. Their enduring contributions perfectly capture the essence of the Legacy Award."

"It's an honor to receive the Legacy Award," said David Zrostlik, president of Stellar. "Stellar was founded on putting people, the community and a quality product first and I'm proud to say that more than 30 years later that focus is still true. Thank you to the NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and the selection committee for this recognition."

Stellar was founded in 1990 in Garner, Iowa, by local entrepreneurs Francis Zrostlik, Jim Vlaanderen and Gary Bomstad. Stellar began as the first U.S. corporation to design and manufacture a domestic hydraulic hooklift hoist. Over the last 30-plus years, Stellar has expanded operations to multiple U.S. locations including facilities in Garner, Mason City and Kanawha, Iowa.

"Stellar's impact on the north Iowa area is tremendous," said Ivan Dodd, former mayor of Garner and employee of Stellar. "They are very giving people and it's just amazing what they give back to the community."

With more than 800 employees, Stellar continues to be a community-focused company that is proud to still operate and make an impact in the same small-town in which it began.

"Headquartered in a town of about 3,000, Stellar has over 800 employee-owners," said Tim Davison, vice president of sales and marketing at Stellar. "So instead of just one owner of a company living in Garner, we have 850 owners that are spread across north Iowa, Nebraska and Pennsylvania and the better we do for ourselves, the better we do for our communities."

