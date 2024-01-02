List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Stellar Sets New Record With $40,599 Donation to United Way

    Tue January 02, 2024 - Midwest Edition
    Stellar Industries


    (L-R) are David Zrostlik, Stellar president; Nate Ruge, United Way; and Susan Sabin, vice president, human resources at Stellar.
    Photo credit of Stellar Industries
    (L-R) are David Zrostlik, Stellar president; Nate Ruge, United Way; and Susan Sabin, vice president, human resources at Stellar.

    Stellar Industries, a 100 percent employee-owned and -operated manufacturer of mechanic trucks, cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, trailers and service truck and van accessories, joined forces with its employees to give back to the local Iowa community.

    Together, Stellar employees raised more than $20,000 for United Way of North Central Iowa. Notably, Stellar matched the collective employee contributions, resulting in a grand total of $40,599 donated to United Way in 2023, its largest donation to the organization to date.

    This substantial contribution underscores Stellar's ongoing commitment to corporate philanthropy aimed at fortifying communities in north Iowa, central Nebraska and southeastern Pennsylvania. Additional donations in 2023 include Garner Parks & Recreation, North Iowa Youth Center, The Iowa Foundation, Foodbank for the Heartland, Mason City High School and more.

    "At Stellar, our dedication to charitable giving stems from a desire to reinforce our purpose and contribute to a greater cause that extends beyond our products and services," said David Zrostlik, president of Stellar. "It's a meaningful way for us to give back to the communities where our employees live and work."

    Acknowledging the pivotal role played by Stellar's associates, Zrostlik emphasized, "Our charitable giving program's success is a testament to the hard work of our fellow associates. Their investment of time and resources is truly commendable."

    Stellar channels its corporate giving toward initiatives in communities, social services and education. The company currently operates facilities in Garner, Kanawha and Mason City, Iowa; Hastings, Neb.; and Pottstown, Pa.

    To be considered for Stellar's corporate giving program, interested parties can complete and submit an online application form. A team at Stellar reviews donation requests monthly. Details regarding the application process and eligibility criteria can be found at www.stellarindustries.com/donation-request/.

    For more information, visit www.stellarindustries.com.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




