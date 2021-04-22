Equipmentdown-arrow
Stephenson Equipment Unveils 'Raised on Blacktop' Paver

Thu April 22, 2021 - Northeast Edition #9
CEG



(L-R): Bill Stanley, owner, American Pavement Specialists; Josh Stanley, American Pavement Specialists; Matt Stanley, American Pavement Specialists and “Raised on Blacktop”; Charlie Walsh, executive vice president, SEI; Bryce Davis, director of sales, LeeBoy; Dennis Heller, SEI; Mike Walsh; Jim Harkins, LeeBoy; Bob Criste, president and CEO, SEI; Scott Schatz, territory manager, SEI; and Ronnie Hoffman, heavy equipment service manager, SEI. Charlie Walsh, executive vice president, SEI, addresses attendees prior to the big unveiling of LeeBoy’s Special Edition “Raised on Blacktop” 8520B heavy-commercial asphalt paver. Bryce Davis, director of sales, LeeBoy, gets ready to unveil the LeeBoy Special Edition “Raised on Blacktop” 8520B paver. Matt Stanley, construction foreman of American Pavement Specialists, Danbury, Conn., created “Raised on Blacktop” as a way to tap into the pride and passion of others like him. The big unveiling begins. Ronnie Hoffman, heavy equipment service manager of SEI, leads a Special Edition “Raised on Blacktop” 8520B heavy-commercial asphalt paver walk-around for highway department members of Exeter, Washington township, city of York, West Manchester and Upper Leacock. Local contractors and town and city highway department crews were on hand to see the official unveiling of LeeBoy’s Special Edition “Raised on Blacktop” 8520B heavy-commercial asphalt paver. SEI provided lunch for its attendees of the “Raised on Blacktop” unveiling and mini-paving seminar April 9, 2021, in Harrisburg, Pa.

Stephenson Equipment Inc. (SEI) held a "Raised on Blacktop" paver unveiling event and a mini paving service and maintenance seminar April 9, 2021, in Harrisburg, Pa.

Local paving contractors, townships and city highway department crews were on hand to see the official unveiling of LeeBoy's Special Edition "Raised on Blacktop" 8520B heavy-commercial asphalt paver.

Matt Stanley, construction foreman of American Pavement Specialists, Danbury, Conn., created "Raised on Blacktop" as a way to tap into the pride and passion of others like him in the paving industry. Fueled by Charlie Walsh, Stephenson Equipment's executive vice president and vice president of LeeBoy's dealer council; Jim Harkins of LeeBoy; and Matt Stanley's "Raised On Blacktop" movement, the special edition "Raised on Blacktop" paver from LeeBoy was built and the first one was recently delivered to Stephenson Equipment.

As with any true movement, Raised on Blacktop has no shortage of merchandise to help promote its cause. The online store features shirts, hats, decals, kids clothing and more.

LeeBoy engineers, working with the Stanleys of American Pavement Specialists, have added a few well thought out bells and whistles to the standard 8520B heavy-commercial asphalt paver. Those additions not only make a paving professionals job a bit easier, but also pay homage to the "Raised on Blacktop" crowd. Features include:

  • a custom LED lighting package;
  • a custom straight edge level fitted to store on the screed
  • a weather-proof ticket/phone box;
  • various well-placed easy access tool tray and shovel/rake carriers on the walk board and each side of the paver;
  • an exclusive gray paint scheme;
  • red operators' seats embroidered with the "Raised on Blacktop" logo;
  • stylized "Raised on Blacktop" Special Edition hopper decal;
  • carbon-fiber embellished wing decal with a larger American flag decal; and
  • engraved serialized badge.

After a complimentary lunch, Ronnie Hoffman, heavy equipment service manager, SEI, led a mini paving service and maintenance seminar where the attendees learned tips to help everyday operations and keep their pavers working at their best and laying smooth asphalt mats with ease.

For more information, visit

https://stephensonequipment.com/ and www.leeboy.com/RaisedOnBlacktop8520/.

CEG




