Stirnimann Celebrates 50-Year Partnership with Grove at ConExpo 2020

Wed March 25, 2020 - National Edition
Manitowoc
A leader in the construction and transportation industries across Europe, Stirnimann commemorated five decades of a successful relationship with Grove at the Manitowoc Cranes booth during ConExpo 2020. Several representatives from Olten, Switzerland-based Stirnimann visited with Manitowoc's team, which included Orlando Mota, Aaron Ravenscroft and Erdogan Arslan.
