    Stockton's Viaduct Replacement Project to Commence in 2026

    Tue May 14, 2024 - West Edition #10
    Caltrans


    Interstate 5 Stockton Channel Viaduct Replacement is needed because of structural deficiencies and continued bridge repairs, as the bridges show concrete and steel superstructure/foundation deficiencies, including a long-standing issue of concrete deck deterioration resulting in ongoing maintenance challenges.
    Photo courtesy of Caltrans
    Interstate 5 Stockton Channel Viaduct Replacement is needed because of structural deficiencies and continued bridge repairs, as the bridges show concrete and steel superstructure/foundation deficiencies, including a long-standing issue of concrete deck deterioration resulting in ongoing maintenance challenges.

    The Interstate 5 Stockton Channel Viaduct Replacement Project is on schedule to begin construction in 2026 and will represent the largest project investment in Caltrans District 10 history at nearly $1 billion. This project is expected to be completed in 2031.

    Just ahead of national infrastructure week, Caltrans announced recently that the Interstate 5 Stockton Channel Viaduct Replacement Project is currently in the final planning and design phases, with construction slated to begin in two years.

    Located in the heart of Stockton, these 2,725-ft. bridge structure segments on Interstate 5 provide access over the Stockton Channel for more than 130,000 vehicles each day, while serving as a vital route for commercial vehicles delivering goods and agricultural products to and from the nearby Port of Stockton, the state's largest inland port.

    "This historic endeavor in the Central Valley underscores Caltrans' critical role in helping drive California's vibrant economy through the safe and efficient movement of people and goods across a region rich with human capital and agricultural bounty," said Tony Tavares, Caltrans director.

    The new bridge segments will eliminate the current need for frequent maintenance and repairs on this aging asset, allowing commuters and freight movers to pass without encountering costly and inconvenient travel delays. The project also will improve safety by removing highway crews from the constant risk posed by working near live traffic.

    The new bridge will be constructed to meet current design standards, including safety features such as upgraded bridge rails and wider shoulders to safely accommodate disabled vehicles and law enforcement personnel.

    The I-5 Stockton Channel Viaduct Replacement Project will be the largest Caltrans construction project ever performed in District 10.

    Once completed, this project proposes to replace the northbound and southbound Stockton Channel Viaduct Bridges on Interstate 5 to ensure the long-term serviceability, structural integrity and improve the permit load rating for commercial vehicles and the movement of goods.

    Caltrans identified the need to replace these bridge segments when Structures Maintenance and Investigations (SM&I) issued a Facts and Findings Report in 2014. Since that time, the Department has worked with its partners in the legislature and other stakeholders to design and fund the effort. The Stockton Channel Viaduct project has already received $532 million in allocated funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. The project is estimated to cost approximately $900 million.




