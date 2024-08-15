Photo courtesy of SDAC Stone Building Company serves as general contractor on the project. Meredith Environmental was selected for demolition, while grading and utilities work is being performed by SDAC.

Early site work is under way on a $50 million project that's expected to stimulate a number of developments in north Birmingham, Ala.

Construction of a new amphitheater that can accommodate more than 9,300 guests is expected to be completed in time for a summer 2025 opening.

"The venue will be known as the ‘Birmingham Amphitheater' until sponsorship is secured, which will mark another exciting new chapter for the facility," said Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center (BJCC) CEO Tad Snider.

"The amphitheater will round out the venues available at the BJCC, and it will complement the other investments that have been made in our facilities and in north Birmingham. This will not only benefit our local residents, but it will also bring people to Birmingham who will stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants and shop in our stores."

The 11-acre project is the result of an 18-month effort to unite a wide range of community partners to develop a plan to finance the amphitheater. To make the project possible, the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau agreed to forgo a portion of the lodging taxes from the BJCC's Sheraton and Westin hotels as a part of the funding formula for the amphitheater's construction.

In addition, the BJCC will use amphitheater-based revenues and its own funds for the annual ongoing debt service. The city of Birmingham, Jefferson County and Live Nation each contributed $5 million upfront to reduce the amount borrowed by the BJCC.

The amphitheater will be located in the Druid Hills neighborhood near the former Carraway hospital site, which has been idle and deteriorating for 15 years. It's an important anchor in Corporate Realty's larger mixed-use redevelopment plan that will bring other entertainment, dining, retail and residential options to the Druid Hills neighborhood.

"As excited as we all will be to have a new place to see concerts, I'm most excited about what this will do for all of our northside neighborhoods," Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said. "This will be an anchor that will spur other development that will improve the quality of life for residents in the area and for the city as a whole."

The amphitheater project effectively expands the offerings of the Uptown Entertainment District and is a significant catalyst to drive activity in and around the BJCC footprint. The venue will host approximately 20 performances each summer, including a wide variety of festivals, gatherings and special events for the community.

The location marks the start of a transformation, expanding the downtown central business district north of the BJCC. Top Golf is situated between the amphitheater and Protective Stadium, and officials are collaborating with the city to create a safe, pedestrian-friendly connector between the venues.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place in June. Mayor Woodfin, Birmingham City Council members, government officials, Live Nation, BJCC board members and the community turned out to show support for the undertaking, which will create approximately 300 jobs.

Stone Building Company serves as general contractor on the project. Meredith Environmental was selected for demolition, while grading and utilities work is being performed by SDAC, one of the fastest growing minority-owned contractors in the Southeast.

The biggest construction challenge for crews is the tight project schedule, necessary to facilitate next year's summer concerts. Stone Building is currently working on building foundations, walls and underground utilities, while SDAC is finishing out site retaining walls and storm piping.

SDAC is responsible for excavation of the entire site, demolition of underground utilities, curb and gutter and city streets, as well as site retaining walls and foundations, storm piping (approximately 3,200 linear ft.), three underground storm detention systems, sanitary sewer main lines and laterals (approximately 2,000 linear ft.), erosion control, topsoil stripping and spreading, grassing and traffic control.

B & H Construction's work has included approximately 1,200 linear ft. of 20-in. diameter ductile iron pipe for the water main under city streets, as well as temporary asphalt patching and traffic control.

Meredith Environmental was responsible for erosion control, the demolition of six buildings, including slabs and foundations, the teardown of one building slab and foundations, demolition of site retaining walls and foundations and minor grading.

Action Environmental work has included the removal and offsite disposal of a 10,000-gal. fuel tank, along with removal and offsite disposal of an oil water separator and piping, filter system and hose reel system.

There are approximately 60,000 cu. yds. of dirt to be cut to fill on site, with roughly 40,000 cu. yds. of excess dirt to be hauled off site. Early on, some unexpected unsuitable soils were encountered by workers and removed from the job site.

The amphitheater property is complex, due to the grade elevation changes on such a small site.

The grading package was considered crucial, as it was the first major package of work released. It was important to have the site completed to allow the general contractor package to take over and carry out construction.

Weather has not been a major factor so far, although crews have had to deal with several rain days. They were able to overcome lost time by working longer days and some weekends.

Heavy equipment being used at the job site includes excavators, mini-excavators, backhoes, skid steers, dozers, roller compactors, articulated dump trucks, trench compactors, tandem dump trucks and front-end wheel loaders.

The venue will be owned by the BJCC and operated by Live Nation, under a development agreement executed prior to the start of construction. For Snider and others, the project is time and money well spent.

"The amphitheater will be a really special venue that Birmingham can be proud of," he said. "Due to its proximity to the residential areas of Druid Hills, Norwood and Fountain Heights, we carefully considered the sound direction and orientation of the facility. One great benefit to the design is that guests will be seated in the amphitheater and have the ability to view the downtown skyline." CEG

