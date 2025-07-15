PIRTEK USA expands rapidly in Q2 2025 with 9 new locations and 10 franchise units signed. Focus on veteran entrepreneurship and commitment to customer service drives growth in hydraulic and industrial hose services market. Franchise opportunities available for driven individuals. Visit pirtekusafranchise.com for more info.

PIRTEK USA continued its growth in the second quarter of 2025, marking another milestone in its franchise development journey.

The company announced the opening of nine new locations and the signing of 10 new units, further expanding its footprint to meet the rising demand for premium hydraulic and industrial hose services across the United States.

This quarter, PIRTEK's nine new locations saw the company expand its presence in Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas and South Carolina, as well as its first-ever location in Delaware. The franchise agreements for 10 units bring eight new owners to its growing franchisee network. This expansion includes three new units in Ohio, underscoring the brand's commitment to strategic growth in high-potential regions.

"Our Q2 performance reflects the strength of our brand and the unwavering demand for fast, reliable hydraulic and industrial hose solutions," said Kim Gubera, CEO of PIRTEK USA. "We are proud to welcome new franchisees and expand into new markets, including our first location in Delaware. Our commitment to exceptional service and franchisee support remains at the heart of our continued success."

In addition to its franchise growth, the company continues to champion military veterans. One of the new franchisees signed this quarter is a Navy veteran, Allen Wix, who will own and operate PIRTEK North Charleston in Charleston, S.C. This reinforces PIRTEK's dedication to supporting veterans in entrepreneurship.

"As a Navy veteran, I've always been drawn to structured systems and mission-focused work, and PIRTEK immediately stood out as a natural fit," said Wix. "With my background in B2B marketing and leadership, I recognized the essential value this service brings to the industries that keep our country running. I'm proud to bring PIRTEK to Charleston and join a franchise system that truly supports its owners and the communities they serve."

PIRTEK prides itself on quickly and efficiently filling customers' hose service needs, having the widest variety of superior products and parts to keep essential projects running. Their quick turnaround time also is credited to the 1-Hour ETA on-site emergency hose service offered 24/7/365. This service enables customers to be up and running again quickly, minimizing equipment downtime due to a hose failure.

PIRTEK onboards potential franchisees who prioritize customer service, and welcomes driven individuals from all industries, regardless of technical experience. The initial investment ranges from $235,137 to $666,638. Franchisees can expect extensive in-person and online training, ongoing support and exclusive territories.

For more information, visit www.pirtekusafranchise.com/.

