Striker T-Rex Proves Efficient Tool for Concrete Demolition

Tue May 12, 2020 - National Edition #10
Toku-America


The Striker T-Rex allows the operator to break concrete, slide the breaker underneath and clamp the slab in place via hydraulic jaw.
The Striker T-Rex hydraulic breaker is being used as a primary means of concrete demolition for customers across the region. Operators have been breaking up slabs of concrete, sliding the breaker underneath it and balancing the slab until they can dump it into their truck bin.

The Striker T-Rex provides a safe and efficient solution as it is a product designed for this specific application, according to the manufacturer. Its design allows the operator to break concrete, slide the breaker underneath and clamp the slab in place via hydraulic jaw. The breaker's housing is both wider and reinforced to provide a more stable platform for the concrete to be transferred and to protect the hydraulic components of the attachment.

The hydraulic jaw operates through a diverter valve, which utilizes the same hydraulics to operate the breaker; no additional pump is needed to operate the StrikerT-Rex.

The Striker T-Rex is currently the safest way to utilize one attachment to complete concrete demolition in a fraction of the time, according to the manufacturer.



