    Students From Calif., N. Y., Win Transportation Video Contest

    Winners from Calif. and N.Y. of the ARTBA Student Transportation Video Contest highlighted the importance of infrastructure and technology in improving transportation safety and efficiency. Nishka Reddy from California discussed traffic congestion impacts, while Darlyn Gomez from New York explored AI's potential for subway safety improvements.

    Thu August 28, 2025 - National Edition
    ARTBA


    ARTBA logo

    A graduate student from the Finger Lakes region of western New York and a high school junior from southern California are winners of the 14th annual American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) "Student Transportation Video Contest."

    Sponsored by the association's research and education division, the competition challenges young people to explore the importance and complexities of the nation's transportation network. Students from across the country submitted videos, and winners were selected by a panel of industry experts.

    Each of the winners receives $500 and will have their video shown at ARTBA's National Convention in Dallas, Texas in September 2025.

    Winner of Age Group One

    (Elementary, Middle or High School Students):

    "Understanding the Impact of Traffic" by Nishka Reddy, an 11th grader at Scripps Ranch High School in San Diego, Calif., explores the hidden costs of traffic congestion to roadway safety, the economy and the environment and the importance of the 2021 infrastructure law in supporting smarter transportation improvement projects across the nation.

    Winner of Age Group Two

    (Post-Secondary/College or Graduate-Level Students):

    "How AI Can Save Lives in NYC's Underground" by Darlyn Gomez, a graduate student at the Rochester Institute of Technology, explores how LiDAR and Ai technology can improve subway safety in New York City, creating more equitable systems for the city's diverse communities.




